Home / Cricket / News / Bound by a thread: Tendulkar recalls Kohli's special gesture on retirement

Bound by a thread: Tendulkar recalls Kohli's special gesture on retirement

Kohli has also never hidden his reverence for the Mumbaikar. He had carried Tendulkar on his shoulders during a victory lap after India won the 2011 World Cup.

Sachin Tendulkar, Sachin, Tendulkar
Mumbai: Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar at an event where he was announced as global brand ambassador of Bank of Baroda, in Mumbai, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

He was the heir apparent when Sachin Tendulkar was in the twilight of his career and on Monday when Virat Kohli bid adieu to his storied Test run, the 'Master Blaster' recalled a thread that became a binding force between them.

It was 12 years ago when Tendulkar was playing his last Test in Mumbai when Kohli, then 24, already a world champion and in a nascent stage of his Test career, came up to his idol with a "thoughtful gesture".

"You offered to gift me a thread from your late father. It was something too personal for me to accept, but the gesture was heartwarming and has stayed with me ever since," Tendulkar remembered in a post on X while paying his tribute to the modern day great, who called it quits after 123 Tests and 9230 runs.

"While I may not have a thread to offer in return, please know that you carry my deepest admiration and very best wishes. Your true legacy, Virat, lies in inspiring countless young cricketers to pick up the sport," Tendulkar said.

ALSO READ: Kohli's retirement marks end of remarkable chapter in sports: CM Naidu

Kohli lost his father as a teenager and has often talked about the void it created in his life.

Kohli has also never hidden his reverence for the Mumbaikar. He had carried Tendulkar on his shoulders during a victory lap after India won the 2011 World Cup.

Also Read

Kohli's retirement marks end of remarkable chapter in sports: CM Naidu

Virat Kohli, the most Australian non-Aussie cricketer ever: Greg Chappell

'I am also a Virat Kohli fan,' says Indian Army DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai

Virat Kohli's best moments as Test captain for Team India over the years

Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket ahead of India's tour of England

This was after famously proclaiming that "Sachin Tendulkar carried the burden of the entire nation for 21 years, so it's time we carried him on our shoulders".

Tendulkar was effusive in his praise for the batter, who was widely considered his successor even though he is ending his career without achieving the 10,000 run mark. Tendulkar amassed 15,921 runs in his Test career that lasted over two decades.

"What an incredible Test career you have had! You have given Indian cricket so much more than just runs you have given it a new generation of passionate fans and players," he wrote.

"Congratulations on a very special Test career," he signed off.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

After every Test series, ...a little wiser: Anushka on Kohli's retirement

Lord's to Adelaide: Top 5 Virat Kohli quotes during his Test cricket career

Virat Kohli retirement: Reliving the top 5 Test knocks from his career

What is Virat Kohli's 269? Full list of Kohli's 100s and 200s in Tests

India women's team thrash Sri Lanka women by 97 runs in Tri-series final

Topics :Virat KohliIndia cricket teamSachin Tendulkar

First Published: May 12 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story