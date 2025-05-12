Monday, May 12, 2025 | 11:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 revised schedule, venues, playoffs and final timetable, streaming

IPL 2025 revised schedule, venues, playoffs and final timetable, streaming

IPL 2025 new schedule: The playoffs will take place on May 29, 30 and June 1, while the IPL 2025 grand finale is scheduled to take place on June 3.

IPL 2025 final shifted to June 3

IPL 2025 final shifted to June 3

Anish Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 11:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is all set to resume after a brief suspension, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirming the remainder of the season will be held across six venues, beginning May 17 and concluding with the grand finale on June 3.  Check the rankings on IPL 2025 points table before the league stopped
 
Following extensive discussions with the central government, security agencies, and all relevant stakeholders, the BCCI announced on Sunday that it is ready to proceed with the remaining matches of the season. The decision comes days after India and Pakistan declared a ceasefire, allowing normalcy to return and paving the way for the return of top-flight cricket.
 
 
IPL 2025 revised schedule key details: 17 Matches, 6 Cities, 2 Double-Headers
 
A total of 17 matches remain in IPL 2025, including two double-headers, which will be held on two Sundays. The board has restructured the tournament calendar to accommodate the fixtures without compromising player safety or logistical feasibility.
 
The playoffs have been scheduled as follows:

Also Read

IPL trophy

IPL 2025 schedule: Final by May end; 3 venues to host remaining 16 matches

IPL 2025

IPL 2025 to resume on May 17 with RCB vs KKR match; final on June 3

Mitchell Starc

CA will back Australian players who won't return to India for IPL: Report

Ponting with PBKS players

Ponting convinced foreign players to stay back: PBKS CEO Satish Menon

Hazlewood

IPL 2025: RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood doubtful for return after resumption

 
Qualifier 1 – May 29
 
Eliminator – May 30
 
Qualifier 2 – June 1
 
Final – June 3
 
The BCCI will announce the venues for the playoff matches in the coming days.
 
BCCI Salutes Armed Forces, Pledges to National Interest
 
The Board, in its official statement, expressed gratitude to the Indian armed forces, acknowledging their role in restoring security conditions necessary for resuming the league. It reiterated that the safety of all stakeholders remains paramount and that the completion of the IPL will continue with national interest as a guiding principle.
 
With the revised schedule now in place, franchises are expected to reassemble their squads and resume preparations for the final leg of the tournament. The excitement among fans and teams is expected to surge as cricket makes a return to normalcy following an uncertain pause.    IPL 2025 highest run-getters - Orange cap leaderboard   

Here's the new IPL 2025 schedule:

   
IPL 2025 revised schedule
Date Day Time Match Venue
17/05/25 Sat 19:30:00 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
18/05/25 Sun 15:30:00 Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Sawai Mann Singh Stadium, Jaipur
18/05/25 Sun 19:30:00 Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
19/05/25 Mon 19:30:00 Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Ekana Stadium, Lucknow
20/05/25 Tue 19:30:00 Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
21/05/25 Wed 19:30:00 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
22/05/25 Thu 19:30:00 Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
23/05/25 Fri 19:30:00 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
24/05/25 Sat 19:30:00 Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Sawai Mann Singh Stadium, Jaipur
25/05/25 Sun 15:30:00 Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
25/05/25 Sun 19:30:00 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
26/05/25 Mon 19:30:00 Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Sawai Mansingh Jaipur
27/05/25 Tue 19:30:00 Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Ekana Stadium, Lucknow
  IPL 2025 new schedule pdf download
     

IPL 2025 live streaming, Indian Premier League live telecast, IPL new schedule, date and timings after IPL suspension

  When will IPL 2025 resume?
  The IPL 2025 will resume on May 17, 2025, following a brief suspension due to national security concerns.
 
How many matches are left to be played in IPL 2025?
  A total of 17 matches remain in the tournament, including league-stage games and playoffs.
 
IPL 2025 highest wicket-takers - Purple cap leaderboard  Where will the remaining IPL 2025 matches be played?
  The matches will be hosted across six venues - Delhi, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Jaipur - doing away with home and away format due to extra ordinary situation.
 
Are there any double-headers in the revised schedule?
  Yes, there will be two double-headers, both scheduled for Sundays during the final leg of the league stage.
 
What are the dates for the IPL 2025 playoff matches?
 
  • Qualifier 1: May 2
  • Eliminator: May 3 
  • Qualifier 2: June 1
  • Final: June 3
 
Have the venues for the playoffs been announced?
  Not yet. The BCCI will announce the venues for the playoff matches at a later stage.
 
What prompted the resumption of the IPL 2025?
  The decision came after extensive consultations with the government and security agencies, and following the India-Pakistan ceasefire that eased regional tensions.  Which TV Channels will live telecast IPL 2025 matches?  Star Sports will live telecast Indian Premier League 2025 matches.  How to watch the live streaming of IPL 2025?  The IPL fans can watch the live streaming of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on JioHotstar.

More From This Section

Hazlewood

IPL 2025: RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood doubtful for return after resumption

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals players during match number 58 of IPL 2025 in Dharamsala

IPL likely to resume on May 16 or 17, final could be moved out of Kolkata

IPL 2025

Overseas cricketers went back home: Will IPL 2025 resume without them?

BCCI's meeting on IPL 2025

BCCI's meeting on IPL 2025 resumption today; here's what to expect

Rajeev Shukla,Rajeev

BCCI to discuss options for resuming IPL on Sunday: Rajeev Shukla

Topics : Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi Capitals Lucknow Super Giants Gujarat Titans Rajasthan Royals Punjab Kings T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2025 | 10:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPVR Inox Q4 Results 2025Delhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon