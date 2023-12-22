Home / Cricket / News / Australia batter Usman Khawaja reprimanded by ICC over black armband

Australia batter Usman Khawaja reprimanded by ICC over black armband

ICC regulations prevent cricketers from displaying messages of political, religious or racial causes during international matches.

Usman Khawaja
AP Sydney

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 9:32 AM IST
Australia batter Usman Khawaja has been reprimanded by the International Cricket Council for wearing a black armband in support of Palestinians in Gaza during the first cricket test against Pakistan.



Khawaja was born in Pakistan and is the first Muslim to play test cricket for Australia.

An ICC spokesperson confirmed the charge in breach of the clothing and equipment regulations to Australian media.

Usman displayed a personal message (armband) during the first test match against Pakistan without seeking the prior approval of Cricket Australia and the ICC to display it, as required in the regulations for personal messages, it said.

This is a breach under the category of an other breach' and the sanction for a first offense is a reprimand.

The charge means Khawaja can accept a warning and continue to play. However, he faces additional sanctions if he wears the armband again in the second test against Pakistan beginning next Tuesday in Melbourne.

On Friday during training at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Khawaja said the black armband was for a personal bereavement. The Australian opener said he will contest the charge but will not wear the armband during the Melbourne test.

I respect what the ICC (says) and the rules and regulations they have, Khawaja said. "I will be asking them and contesting they make it fair and equitable for everyone and they have consistency in how they officiate. That consistency hasn't been done yet.

The 37-year-old Khawaja had worn shoes with the slogans freedom is a human right and all lives are equal at training in the days before the first test in Perth, with the writing in red, green and black the colors of the Palestinian flag.

On Friday, Khawaja received support from Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who said the all lives are equal message was uncontroversial and not intended as a political statement.

I think Usman Khawaja is a great Australian cricketer and that the position that he put forward is . . . pretty uncontroversial, one that all lives are equal' is a sentiment that I think is uncontroversial," Albanese said. "Usman Khawaja made his position clear, which is he didn't see it as a political statement.

Australia won the first test by 360 runs inside four days. The third test is scheduled to begin Jan. 3 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Topics :Australia cricket teamInternational Cricket CouncilICC

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 9:31 AM IST

