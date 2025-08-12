Home / Cricket / News / Australia vs South Africa LIVE SCORE 2nd T20I: AUS on top with quick wickets; 50 up for the Proteas
Live New Update

Australia vs South Africa LIVE SCORE 2nd T20I: AUS on top with quick wickets; 50 up for the Proteas

AUS vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Another poor display by Markram who fails to make a mrak with the bat in the 2nd T20I as well.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
AUS vs SA
AUS vs SA

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 3:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

3:35 PM

AUS vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Brevis hits big!

Over Summary 6 4 2 1 1 1; SA 88/3 after 10 overs; Stubbs 8 (8) Brevis 35 (19)
 
Abott continues the attack for AUS and concedes 15 runs from the over.

Check AUS vs SA 2nd T20I  full scorecard here

3:31 PM

AUS vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 10 runs from the over!

Over Summary 2 1 0 6 1 0; SA 73/3 after 9 overs; Stubbs 7 (7) Brevis 21 (14)
 
Adam Zampa into the attack for AUS and concedes 10 runs from the over.

3:25 PM

AUS vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 6 runs from the over!

Over Summary 1 2 1 0 1 1; SA 63/3 after 8 overs; Stubbs 4 (4) Brevis 14 (11)
 
Sean Abott into the attack for AUS and concedes 6 runs from the over.

Check AUS vs SA 2nd T20I  full scorecard here

3:21 PM

AUS vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 7 runs from the over!

Over Summary 6 1 0 0 W 0; SA 57/3 after 7 overs; Stubbs 0 (1) Brevis 13 (9)
 
Maxwell continues the attack for AUS and concedes 7 runs from the over.

Check AUS vs SA 2nd T20I  full scorecard here

3:17 PM

AUS vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Pretorius run-out!

Lhuan-dre Pretorius is run-out as he didn't budge to save the wicket and run back to his crease after a mis hit.

3:15 PM

AUS vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: SA 50/2 after the powerplay!

Over Summary 1lb 0 4 0 0 1; SA 50/2 after 6 overs; Pretorius 5 (6) Lhuan-Dre Pretorius 10 (7)
 
Dwarshius continues the attack for AUS and concedes 6 runs from the over.

Check AUS vs SA 2nd T20I  full scorecard here

3:10 PM

AUS vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Maxwell strikes!

Over Summary 0 2 6 1 W 0; SA 44/2 after 5 overs; Pretorius 0 (1) Lhuan-Dre Pretorius 10 (6)
 
Maxwell continues the attack for AUS and concedes 9 runs from the over.

3:08 PM

AUS vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Markram departs!

Maxwell takes out the skipper cheaply as Markram fails to make a mark with the bat again. Caught at long off.

Check AUS vs SA 2nd T20I  full scorecard here

3:04 PM

AUS vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 3 runs from the over!

Over Summary 1lb 1lb W 1 0 0; SA 35/1 after 4 overs; Aiden Markram 19 (11) Lhuan-Dre Pretorius 1 (2)
 
Dwarshius into the attack for AUS and concedes 3 runs from the over.

3:01 PM

AUS vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Ryan Rickelton departs!

Ryan Rickelton loses his wicket as his mishit is caught at mid off. Dwarshius with the breakthrough.

Check AUS vs SA 2nd T20I  full scorecard here

2:58 PM

AUS vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Good over for SA!

Over Summary 2 6 0 4 1 6; SA 32/0 after 3 overs; Aiden Markram 18 (10) Ryan Rickelton 14 (8)
 
Hazlewood continues the attack for AUS
 
Ball 6 - Markram ends the over with a SIX over deep square.
 
Ball 5 - He hits it towards square and gets a single.
 
Ball 4 - The opener finds the gap through back point and gets FOUR.
 
Ball 3 - A swing and a miss this time outside off stump.
 
Ball 2 - He smashes it into the stands for a SIX this time over mid-wicket.
 
Ball 1 - Ryan hits it towards mid-wicket for a couple of runs.

Check AUS vs SA 2nd T20I  full scorecard here

2:53 PM

AUS vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 4 runs from the over!

Over Summary 2 0 0 1 0 1; SA 13/0 after 2 overs; Aiden Markram 12 (9) Ryan Rickelton 1 (3)
 
Glenn Maxwell into the attack for AUS
 
Ball 6 - He ends the over with a single to get off the mark.
 
Ball 5 - Ryan blocks the next ball
 
Ball 4 - The skipper takes a single down the ground.
 
Ball 3 - A block towards mid on this time. No run.
 
Ball 2 - He hits it towards back point but no run.
 
Ball 1 - Markram takes a quick souple of runs towards mid-wicket.


Check AUS vs SA 2nd T20I  full scorecard here

2:49 PM

AUS vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 9 runs from the opening over!

Over Summary 4 0 0 4 1 0; SA 9/0 after 1 over; Aiden Markram 9 (5) Ryan Rickelton 0 (1)
 
Josh Hazlewood begins the attack for AUS
 
Ball 6 - Ryan ends the over with a block
 
Ball 5 - Markram takes a single towards point this time.
 
Ball 4 - A hit down the ground for FOUR this time.
 
Ball 3 - The skipper hits it towards mid on but straight to the fielder.
 
Ball 2 - He blocks the next ball towards point. No run.
 
Ball 1 - Markram finds the gap theough the covers to get off the mark with a FOUR.

2:43 PM

AUS vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action begins!

The action begins as the players make their way to the ground for the 2nd T20I encounter.

2:31 PM

AUS vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action to begin soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from the first ball tonight as the anticipation builds up among the fans. The Proteas will try to improve their batting display tonight and give the hosts a tough total to chase.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Australia cricket teamSouth Africa cricket team

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News