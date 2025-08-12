Australia vs South Africa LIVE SCORE 2nd T20I: Can SA bounce back in Darwin? Toss at 2:15 PM
AUS vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Aiden Markram and co. would be looking to level the series in Darwin after a tightly contested first encounter.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
As Australia prepares to take on South Africa in the second T20I of the three-match series today, the spotlight shifts to the visitors, who are determined to level the contest after a narrow defeat in the opener. South Africa enters this must-win clash with momentum from recent T20 successes, including a strong showing in a tri-series final against New Zealand in Zimbabwe.
With the return of key players like captain Aiden Markram and experienced fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, both of whom sat out the previous tour, the Proteas will be eager to make a statement. Ryan Rickelton, likely to open alongside Markram, brings confidence into this match after his solid half-century in the first game. Backed by a power-packed middle order featuring Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, and Rassie van der Dussen, South Africa’s batting looks balanced and dangerous. With the series hanging in the balance, expect a fired-up performance from the visitors.
Australia vs South Africa 2nd T20 playing 11:
Australia playing 11 (probable): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
South Africa playing 11 (probable): Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton(w), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi
Australia vs South Africa 2nd T20I LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss between Australia skipper Mitch Marsh and South Africa skipper Aiden Markram will take place at 2:15 PM IST.
Australia vs South Africa 2nd T20I live telecast: The live telecast for the AUS vs SA 2nd T20I match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
Australia vs South Africa 2nd T20I live streaming: Live streaming of the AUS vs SA 2nd T20I match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
1:50 PM
AUS vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Tim David on Aussies blazing approach!
Travis Head on Australia's approach: “It's obviously not the team plan to be four down within six overs, but that happens at times. We've got what we believe is a great calibre of batters in our batting order, and we back each guy to make the right decisions.”
“We trust ourselves to go out there and we understand the game situation and we make decisions on the fly, because that's the nature of T20 cricket.”
"I think if you'd watched our guys bat over the last period, wherever they bat around the world and when they play for the Australian team, it's close to all guns blazing. So, yeah, you can probably expect to see that a little bit from our team. That's how we think we play best."
1:42 PM
AUS vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: SA batting in focus!
Ryan Rickelton impressed at the top of the order, but the rest of the South African lineup will need to step up, especially in the power-hitting department, which fell short in the previous outing. That lack of six-hitting was unexpected, particularly with big-hitters like Dewald Brevis and Tristan Stubbs in the mix. The question now is whether this young duo can truly click in the middle order. If they do, South Africa has the firepower to put serious pressure on any bowling attack.
1:32 PM
AUS vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Australia under Marsh's captaincy!
Mitch Marsh has made an impressive start to his role as captain of Australia's white-ball teams, steering a side that’s gradually, and somewhat under the radar—shaping into a formidable unit. This new-look Aussie team is slightly younger, more dynamic, and built for explosive cricket, a shift from the more methodical approaches of previous eras. If they maintain this upward trajectory, Australia could emerge as serious contenders at next year’s World Cup.
1:26 PM
AUS vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Proteas eyeing a comeback!
Hello and welcom to the live coverage of the 2nd T20I between Australia and South Africa in Darwin. Aiden Markram and co. will be looking to go level in the series after a 17-run loss in the first encounter. Toss to take place at 2:15 PM IST.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 1:23 PM IST