Home / Cricket / News / BAN vs NZ 1st Test: Taijul keeps Bangladesh ahead despite Williamson's ton

BAN vs NZ 1st Test: Taijul keeps Bangladesh ahead despite Williamson's ton

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam claimed 4-89 as Bangladesh dominated the second day of the opening test against New Zealand on Wednesday despite a century from Kane Williamson on a spin-friendly pitch

Kane Williamson. Photo: PTI
AP Sylhet (Bangladesh)

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 07:34 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam claimed 4-89 as Bangladesh dominated the second day of the opening test against New Zealand on Wednesday despite a century from Kane Williamson on a spin-friendly pitch.

Williamson hit a 104 for his 29th century amid a relentless spin attack as New Zealand reached 266-8 at stumps, trailing by 44 runs.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Bangladesh folded on its overnight score of 310 when skipper Tim Southee had Shoriful Islam out leg before wicket with the first ball of the morning.

The home side's spinners got into act immediately, turning the balls admirably to trouble the New Zealand batters. Still, Williamson defied them with solid defence to keep the visitors in the game.

He got support from Glenn Phillips (42) and Daryl Mitchell (41) before the Bangladeshi bowlers made inroads in the last hour with the second new ball.

It is one of those surfaces where it is hard to get a rhythm. You will get some good balls as well. I thought the application was good, Williamson said.

It would have been naturally nice to get a few more. Everybody would like to be out there fighting for the side. It has certainly posed a number of challenges out there. The wicket is deteriorating quite quickly, so we have to keep moving with it.

Openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway easily played Bangladesh's lone pacer Shoriful Islam but found it much tougher against offspinner Mehidy Hasan and left-arm spinner Taijul Isalm.

Taijul bowled a tight line and the pressure eventually paid off when Latham, who had hit three fours in his 21 runs, tried to sweep but could only top-edge a catch to Nayeem Hasan at backward square leg.

Conway followed him a couple of overs later when Mehidy Hasan Miraz had him caught by Shahadat Hossain at the silly point as he tried to defend a quicker delivery when on 12.

On an increasingly deteriorating pitch, Williamson added 54 runs with Henry Nicholls (19) before the latter edged pacer Shoriful Islam (1-44).

Mitchell counterattacked and hit Taijul for a six, but the left-arm spinner eventually had him stumped to end a 66-run partnership.

Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan joined the party by dismissing Tom Blundell for six as New Zealand was left on 175-5.

With Bangladesh looking to expose the tail of New Zealand, Williamson found support from Glenn Phillips.

Together they kept the spinners at bay, using their feet well, prompting skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto to go to occasional bowler Mominul Haque for the breakthrough.

And, Mominul broke the 78-run partnership in his first over as Phillips edged a delivery behind.

Williamson then raised his fourth century in as many games off 189 balls, clipping Nayeem behind the square for a single.

But, when the second new ball was taken, Taijul ended his masterclass with an arm delivery which went straight to rattle his stump.

If you drop some chances, it will be a costly one," Bangladesh spin bowling coach Rangana Herath said.

"You saw the Kane Williamson ones. He gave opportunities on 63 and 70. He got a hundred. He got the innings going. We need to get those chances as much as we can.

Taijul also dismissed Ish Sodhi to edge Bangladesh closer to a valuable lead before bad light forced stumps.

Also Read

Williamson's thumb fracture can affect New Zealand's World Cup campaign

World Cup: Recovering Kane Williamson to be selected in New Zealand's squad

IND vs NZ SF: Gavaskar decodes Williamson's technique to tackle Kuldeep

Harry Kane transfer news: Tottenham accepts Bayern's 100 million Euros bid

Harry Kane leaves Tottenham, joins Bayern Munich for 100 million euros

IND vs SA : BCCI to convince Rohit for T20 captaincy? Bumrah back for Tests

He might be regretting, or he might be hurt: Srikkanth on Bumrah's post

S Sreesanth, Stuart Binny to play in American Premier League T20 tournament

IPL 2024: Shubman Gill banks on experience of playing under great leaders

BCCI extends head coach Dravid and his support staff's contract for India

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Bangladesh cricket teamNew Zealand cricket teamICC World Test ChampionshipTest CricketKane Williamson

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 07:34 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story