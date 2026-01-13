Bangladesh's firm stance to ICC's response: T20 WC venue dispute continues

The situation surrounding Bangladesh’s participation in the 2026 T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, has become a topic of heated debate. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has made it clear that they are unwilling to play their group-stage matches in India due to security concerns, despite assurances from the International Cricket Council (ICC). Here's a breakdown of the unfolding situation.

Bangladesh's Security Concerns

In a statement, the BCB reiterated its decision not to play Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup matches in India, citing security risks. The statement, issued after a video conference with the ICC, revealed that the BCB had requested the relocation of Bangladesh's games outside India. This request has been a point of contention, with the ICC firm on their position that the tournament's itinerary has already been confirmed, and no formal changes would be made.

According to the BCB, "During the discussions, the BCB reaffirmed its position regarding the decision not to travel to India, citing security concerns." The board expressed that it remained committed to ensuring the safety of its players, officials, and staff. While both parties agreed to continue discussions, the BCB’s stance remains unchanged. ICC's Position: No Immediate Threat In contrast, the ICC's internal security assessment, shared with Bangladesh, has stated that there is no specific threat to the Bangladesh team during the 2026 T20 World Cup in India. The assessment categorised the risks at various venues as "low to moderate," which is considered standard for international tournaments.

ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Playing 11, match timings, live streaming The ICC’s position is clear: "The match schedule has been finalised and made public, and all participating teams are expected to meet their obligations under the terms of participation in ICC events," as per ESPNcricinfo’s report. The assessment also noted that there were no substantial threats to Bangladesh’s participation, despite the concerns raised by the BCB. The Bangladesh Sports Advisor's Statement Bangladesh's sports adviser, Asif Nazrul, has been vocal in the matter, pointing out potential security issues and miscommunications. Nazrul mentioned three key factors that could affect Bangladesh’s participation: Mustafizur Rahman’s presence in the squad, the wearing of Bangladesh team t-shirts by fans, and the timing of Bangladesh's domestic elections. Nazrul stated, “This statement of the ICC security team has proven beyond a doubt that there is no situation for the Bangladesh cricket team to play the T20 World Cup in India.”

His comments were met with criticism, with the ICC clarifying that the security assessment was an internal communication and not a formal response to Bangladesh's request for relocation. The BCB confirmed that they were still waiting for a direct reply from the ICC on their request. Political Tensions and IPL Controversy The situation has been further complicated by off-field tensions between India and Bangladesh. One of the key flashpoints has been the removal of Mustafizur Rahman from Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2026 squad by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The exact reason behind this decision has not been disclosed, but it has fueled speculation and added to the growing strain in relations between the two countries.

Following the removal of Mustafizur, the Bangladesh government banned the broadcast of the IPL in the country, exacerbating the situation. The BCB, in turn, sent a formal letter to the ICC, refusing to play their T20 World Cup matches in India, citing security concerns tied to both Mustafizur’s situation and the broader political atmosphere. Bangladesh’s Request for Relocation In light of the escalating tensions, the BCB has formally requested the ICC to relocate Bangladesh's matches for the 2026 T20 World Cup to anywhere but India. According to reports, the BCB reiterated its request in the recent video conference, but the ICC has yet to make any formal commitments to this request. Despite the BCB's concerns, the ICC has stated that the scheduled venues remain unchanged.

Pakistan ready to host BAN matches Amongst this dispute, Pakistan cricket has also come up to provide a solution and is ready to host Bangladesh's matches in their stadium. Whether or not ICC approves to the country being included as the third co-host for the tournament remains a mystery for now. Bangladesh is placed in Group C for the T20 World Cup and was set to play their opening three matches in Kolkata—against West Indies on February 7, Italy on February 9, and England on February 14. They were then scheduled to move to Mumbai for their final group game against Nepal on February 17. The 2026 T20 World Cup is set to begin on February 7, with Bangladesh currently scheduled to play their first three matches in Kolkata and their final group game in Mumbai. Given the escalating situation, the BCB is pushing hard for a resolution that would see their matches moved to Sri Lanka or another neutral venue.