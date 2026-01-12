RCB vs UPW live streaming: How to watch today's WPL 2026 match live?

The fifth match of WPL 2026 brings a high-interest clash at DY Patil Stadium with Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on UP Warriorz under the lights in Navi Mumbai.

The coin flip of the match went in RCB's way who opted to field first. Captain's take after the toss: Smriti Mandhana (RCB): We would like to first today. We have seen dew come in the later of the innings, we also won the previous game by chasing. DY Patil has been a big chasing ground, any total is not good enough, it is always easy to know what you are chasing. Nadine really got us through in bowling and batting, it is about contributions and we all want to contribute. One change - Gautami comes in for Prema. Meg Lanning (UPW): We would have chased as well. We have spent a good sort of week together, the first week is a little chaotic. Same side. RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 playing 11: RCB playing 11: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (capt), D Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Gautami Naik, Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell UPW playing 11: Kiran Navgire, Meg Lanning (capt), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Shweta Sehrawat (wk), Deandra Dottin, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud

Now, with all that in mind, how can fans across the globe watch this match from their homes, offices or places of leisure? Take a look.

WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

When will the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW be played?

The RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match will be played on Monday, January 12.

What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW?

The WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

When will the toss for the RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match take place?

The toss for the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW will take place at 7.00 pm IST.