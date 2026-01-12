Home / Cricket / News / RCB vs UPW live streaming: How to watch today's WPL 2026 match live?

The live telecast of the RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz broadcast details
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 7:07 PM IST
The fifth match of WPL 2026 brings a high-interest clash at DY Patil Stadium with Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on UP Warriorz under the lights in Navi Mumbai. 

The coin flip of the match went in RCB's way who opted to field first.  Captain's take after the toss:  Smriti Mandhana (RCB): We would like to first today. We have seen dew come in the later of the innings, we also won the previous game by chasing. DY Patil has been a big chasing ground, any total is not good enough, it is always easy to know what you are chasing. Nadine really got us through in bowling and batting, it is about contributions and we all want to contribute. One change - Gautami comes in for Prema.  Meg Lanning (UPW): We would have chased as well. We have spent a good sort of week together, the first week is a little chaotic. Same side.  RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 playing 11:  RCB playing 11: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (capt), D Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Gautami Naik, Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell  UPW playing 11: Kiran Navgire, Meg Lanning (capt), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Shweta Sehrawat (wk), Deandra Dottin, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud 

  Check the live score and match updates of the WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW match here 
 
Now, with all that in mind, how can fans across the globe watch this match from their homes, offices or places of leisure? Take a look.
 
WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz broadcast details
Region / Country Live TV Broadcast Channels Live Streaming Platforms
India Star Sports Network Jio Hotstar app & website
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go app
Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports
United States Willow TV Via provider streaming apps with subscription
Canada Willow TV Linked provider streaming with subscription
South Africa SuperSport DStv streaming platforms
Global (Other Regions) Varies by local broadcasters Depends on regional OTT platforms

WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

When will the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW be played?
 
The RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match will be played on Monday, January 12.
 
What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW?
 
The WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.
 
When will the toss for the RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match take place?
 
The toss for the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW will take place at 7.00 pm IST.
 
When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW be bowled?
 
The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW will be bowled at 7.30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW in India?
 
The live telecast of the RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW in India?
 
The live streaming of the RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
 
Topics :Women's Premier LeagueRoyal Challengers BangaloreCricket News

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 6:15 PM IST

