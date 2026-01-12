RCB vs UPW live streaming: How to watch today's WPL 2026 match live?
The live telecast of the RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India
The coin flip of the match went in RCB's way who opted to field first. Captain's take after the toss: Smriti Mandhana (RCB): We would like to first today. We have seen dew come in the later of the innings, we also won the previous game by chasing. DY Patil has been a big chasing ground, any total is not good enough, it is always easy to know what you are chasing. Nadine really got us through in bowling and batting, it is about contributions and we all want to contribute. One change - Gautami comes in for Prema. Meg Lanning (UPW): We would have chased as well. We have spent a good sort of week together, the first week is a little chaotic. Same side. RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 playing 11: RCB playing 11: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (capt), D Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Gautami Naik, Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell UPW playing 11: Kiran Navgire, Meg Lanning (capt), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Shweta Sehrawat (wk), Deandra Dottin, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud
|WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz broadcast details
|Region / Country
|Live TV Broadcast Channels
|Live Streaming Platforms
|India
|Star Sports Network
|Jio Hotstar app & website
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|Sky Go app
|Australia
|Fox Cricket
|Kayo Sports
|United States
|Willow TV
|Via provider streaming apps with subscription
|Canada
|Willow TV
|Linked provider streaming with subscription
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|DStv streaming platforms
|Global (Other Regions)
|Varies by local broadcasters
|Depends on regional OTT platforms
First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 6:15 PM IST