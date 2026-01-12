WPL 2026: MI vs UPW match on Jan 15 likely to be played behind closed doors

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 fixture between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, scheduled for January 15 in Navi Mumbai, is likely to be played without spectators due to the municipal corporation elections.

According to a media report from ESPNcricinfo, local police have informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that they will be unable to provide adequate security because the elections are taking place on the same day.

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2026 venue row: Bangladesh open to all venues except India While the election is fixed for January 15, clarity is still awaited on whether matches on the adjacent days will also face similar restrictions. The BCCI is yet to issue an official public confirmation, which could leave fans uncertain about matchday arrangements.

Other matches that could be affected Although the focus remains on the January 15 fixture, matches on January 14 and January 16 could also be impacted. Tickets are currently unavailable on the official WPL platform for these dates, suggesting they may be held behind closed doors. The potentially affected games include Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz on January 14 and Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru on January 16. Scheduling timeline and fan impact The WPL schedule was announced on November 29, while the election date was finalised on December 15, with the WPL committee understood to have been informed soon after. With strong attendance recorded in the opening match and weekend double-headers, the possibility of games without spectators could come as a surprise to fans.