Women's Premier League 2026: RCB vs UPW playing 11, live time, streaming

In-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be taking on UP Warriorz (UPW) in match No. 5 of the WPL 2026 today in Navi Mumbai. RCB come into this contest after a nerve-jangling last-ball win over Mumbai Indians, a result of their ability to hold their composure under pressure. Nadine de Klerk starred in that outing with a decisive all-round show, but the Bengaluru camp will want more substance from their top order. Skipper Smriti Mandhana, alongside Grace Harris and Richa Ghosh, will be keen to stamp authority after quiet starts.

UP Warriorz, meanwhile, are looking to correct course following a narrow defeat against Gujarat Giants. Phoebe Litchfield's impressive innings in that game was a major positive, even as the team fell short. Much attention will be on Deepti Sharma, whose all-round influence is crucial to UPW's balance. With momentum on one side and urgency on the other, today's clash promises a keenly fought contest.

WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW: Playing 11 Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 (probable): Smriti Mandhana (c), Grace Harris, Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Prema Rawat, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell UP Warriorz playing 11 (probable): Meg Lanning, Deepti Sharma, Phoebe Litchfield, Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Sophie Ecclestone, Deandra Dottin, Shikha Pandey, Asha Sobhana, Shipra Giri (wk), Kranti Gaud RCB vs UPW: Head-to-head in WPL Total matches: 6

RCB won: 3

UPW won: 3

No result: 0 WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW: Full squads RCB full squad for WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Gautami Naik, Prathyoosha Kumar, D Hemalatha

UPW full squad for WPL 2026: Meg Lanning (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Phoebe Litchfield, Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Kranti Goud, Asha Sobhana, Deandra Dottin, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Chloe Tryon, Suman Meena, G Trisha, Pratika Rawal, Charli Knott WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW: Live streaming and telecast details When will the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW be played? The RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match will be played on Monday, January 12. What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW? The WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

When will the toss for the RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match take place? The toss for the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW will take place at 7 pm IST. When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW be bowled? The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW will be bowled at 7.30 pm IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW in India? The live telecast of the RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.