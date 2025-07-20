Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st T20: Bangladesh eye winning start; toss at 5 PM IST

The white-ball rivalry between Bangladesh and Pakistan is set to resume on Sunday, July 20, as the two sides face off in the first T20I at the iconic Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. This three-match series arrives at an interesting moment for both camps—Bangladesh are riding a wave of confidence, while Pakistan are stepping into a transitional phase with a young core and new leadership.

ALSO READ: How Jurel is pushing for 4th Test inclusion following Pant's injury setback The Tigers return home after a morale-boosting 2-1 series win in Sri Lanka, a tour where their batting unit showed far more intent and adaptability than seen in recent months. Led by Litton Das, Bangladesh will look to make the most of their home conditions, crowd energy, and recent form to strike the first blow in the series.

Pakistan, however, have history on their side. They completed a clinical 3-0 sweep over Bangladesh in their last T20I series just weeks ago, albeit on home turf. This time, they arrive in Dhaka with a fresh-looking squad headed by Agha Salman. With senior players like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, and Naseem Shah rested, the spotlight will be on Pakistan’s next-gen talents to step up and make a strong start under the guidance of newly appointed white-ball coach Mike Hesson.

Check full scorecard of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20I at Dhaka here Both teams are building toward the next T20 World Cup, and this series offers valuable game-time to test their depth, flexibility, and readiness for high-stakes white-ball cricket. The opening contest, set against the backdrop of a buzzing Dhaka crowd and challenging subcontinent conditions, could set the tone for a gripping series ahead.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20: Playing 11 (Probable)

Bangladesh (probable): Jaker Ali, Litton Das (C), Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mohammad Parvez Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Pakistan (probable): Mohammad Haris (wk), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Agha Salman (C), Sahibzada Farhan, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Abbas Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem

The coin flip between Bangladesh’s Litton Das and Pakistan’s Agha Salman will take place at 5 PM IST today.

