Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st T20: Bangladesh eye winning start; toss at 5 PM IST
BAN vs PAK T20I LIVE UPDATES: After a successful tour of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh will aim to win their first-ever T20I series vs Pakistan at home
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
The white-ball rivalry between Bangladesh and Pakistan is set to resume on Sunday, July 20, as the two sides face off in the first T20I at the iconic Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. This three-match series arrives at an interesting moment for both camps—Bangladesh are riding a wave of confidence, while Pakistan are stepping into a transitional phase with a young core and new leadership.
The Tigers return home after a morale-boosting 2-1 series win in Sri Lanka, a tour where their batting unit showed far more intent and adaptability than seen in recent months. Led by Litton Das, Bangladesh will look to make the most of their home conditions, crowd energy, and recent form to strike the first blow in the series.
Pakistan, however, have history on their side. They completed a clinical 3-0 sweep over Bangladesh in their last T20I series just weeks ago, albeit on home turf. This time, they arrive in Dhaka with a fresh-looking squad headed by Agha Salman. With senior players like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, and Naseem Shah rested, the spotlight will be on Pakistan’s next-gen talents to step up and make a strong start under the guidance of newly appointed white-ball coach Mike Hesson.
Both teams are building toward the next T20 World Cup, and this series offers valuable game-time to test their depth, flexibility, and readiness for high-stakes white-ball cricket. The opening contest, set against the backdrop of a buzzing Dhaka crowd and challenging subcontinent conditions, could set the tone for a gripping series ahead. Check full scorecard of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20I at Dhaka here
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20: Playing 11 (Probable)
Bangladesh (probable): Jaker Ali, Litton Das (C), Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mohammad Parvez Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
Pakistan (probable): Mohammad Haris (wk), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Agha Salman (C), Sahibzada Farhan, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Abbas Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem
Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE TOSS
The coin flip between Bangladesh’s Litton Das and Pakistan’s Agha Salman will take place at 5 PM IST today.
Bangladesh vs Pakistan T20I – Live Telecast in India
The live telecast of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
Bangladesh vs Pakistan T20I – Live Streaming in India
The FanCode app will live stream the Bangladesh vs Pakistan match on both the application and website.
4:58 PM
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss underway
The toss for the first T20 between Bangladesh and Pakistan is now underway.
4:50 PM
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Pakistan probable playing 11
4:40 PM
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bangladesh probable playing 11
4:30 PM
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the first of the three T20Is between Bangladesh and Pakistan from Dhaka. Both teams will be looking for a winning start, but only one can succeed. Who will it be? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 4:30 PM IST