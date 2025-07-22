Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20: Faheem strikes early for PAK; Naim departs on 3

The hosts, Bangladesh, will be eyeing their first-ever T20I series win vs Pakistan as they take the field at Dhaka’s Shere Bangla Stadium for the second T20I today. The toss of the match went in Pakistan skipper Agha Salman's favour who invited Littion Das's Bangladesh to bat first. Before the start of the series, Bangladesh had only three wins in 22 matches they played against Pakistan, but their successful outing at the very venue on Sunday not only gave them their fourth win vs the Men in Green but has also opened the way for them to secure their maiden T20I series win against the visitors.

ALSO READ: ENG W vs IND W 3rd ODI playing 11, toss time (IST), live streaming in India For Bangladesh, the burden to set the tides of the match in their favour will once again be on their bowlers, who are performing extremely well in recent times. Pacers led by Mustafizur Rahman are not only taking wickets but are also striving to stem the run flow in the middle overs. Their batters have also stepped up for them in the last few games, and if the combinations work in sync again, it can be yet another easy win for the hosts.

ALSO READ: Preview: India's Playing 11 dilemma for 4th Test vs England in Manchester On the other hand, for Pakistan, their biggest concern would be the inexperienced batting line-up. In the first T20I, except Fakhar Zaman, no other batter looked threatening enough and, as a result, despite Zaman’s 40-odd-run innings, the visitors were bundled out for just 110. Their bowling looked in good touch and made life tough for the Bangladesh batters in the small chase, but in the end, 111 is just not a big enough total to defend in modern cricket. So they will need their batters to step up in the second T20I if they want to keep the series alive.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd T20 Playing 11 Today

Bangladesh playing 11: Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Naim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman Pakistan playing 11: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris(w), Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Ahmed Daniyal

Bangladesh vs Pakistan T20I Live Telecast in India

The live telecast of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan T20I Live Streaming in India

The FanCode app will live-stream the Bangladesh vs Pakistan match on both the application and the website.

Stay tuned for the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd T20 match live score and match updates here.