Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20: Faheem strikes early for PAK; Naim departs on 3
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
The hosts, Bangladesh, will be eyeing their first-ever T20I series win vs Pakistan as they take the field at Dhaka’s Shere Bangla Stadium for the second T20I today. The toss of the match went in Pakistan skipper Agha Salman's favour who invited Littion Das's Bangladesh to bat first. Before the start of the series, Bangladesh had only three wins in 22 matches they played against Pakistan, but their successful outing at the very venue on Sunday not only gave them their fourth win vs the Men in Green but has also opened the way for them to secure their maiden T20I series win against the visitors.
For Bangladesh, the burden to set the tides of the match in their favour will once again be on their bowlers, who are performing extremely well in recent times. Pacers led by Mustafizur Rahman are not only taking wickets but are also striving to stem the run flow in the middle overs. Their batters have also stepped up for them in the last few games, and if the combinations work in sync again, it can be yet another easy win for the hosts.
On the other hand, for Pakistan, their biggest concern would be the inexperienced batting line-up. In the first T20I, except Fakhar Zaman, no other batter looked threatening enough and, as a result, despite Zaman’s 40-odd-run innings, the visitors were bundled out for just 110. Their bowling looked in good touch and made life tough for the Bangladesh batters in the small chase, but in the end, 111 is just not a big enough total to defend in modern cricket. So they will need their batters to step up in the second T20I if they want to keep the series alive.
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd T20 Playing 11 Today
Bangladesh playing 11: Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Naim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
Pakistan playing 11: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris(w), Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Ahmed Daniyal
Bangladesh vs Pakistan T20I Live Telecast in India
Bangladesh vs Pakistan T20I Live Streaming in India
5:43 PM
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: First wicket for Pakistan
Over Summary: 2 0 W Wd 1 0 0; Bangladesh 7/1 after 2 overs; Parvez Hossain Emon 1 (4), Litton Das 1 (1)
Faheem Ashraf comes into the attack. He gives away 4 runs from the over and takes the wicket of Mohammad Naim (3).
5:37 PM
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: First over done
Over Summary: 0 1 1 0 L1 0; Bangladesh 3/0 after 1 over; Parvez Hossain Emon 1 (2), Mohammad Naim 1 (4)
Salman Mirza to start the attack for Pakistan. He gives away 3 runs from the over.
5:28 PM
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Match underway
Players have made their way to the ground as the second T20 match between Bangladesh and Pakistan is now underway.
5:20 PM
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Match preview
Bangladesh head into the second T20I with a 1-0 lead after a dominant all-round performance in the series opener. Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman starred with the ball, while Parvez Hossain Emon anchored the chase with a solid knock. Batting first has proved tricky at Dhaka, making the toss a crucial factor once again. For Pakistan, Fakhar Zaman impressed with the bat and Salman Mirza showed promise with the ball, but the visitors will need a stronger collective effort to level the series. Bangladesh, meanwhile, have a golden opportunity to seal their first-ever T20I series win over Pakistan.
5:13 PM
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bangladesh playing 11
5:11 PM
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Pakistan playing 11
5:02 PM
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Pakistan win the toss
Pakistan win the toss and opt to bowl first.
4:50 PM
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss timing
The toss for the second t20 match between Bangladesh and Pakistan is set to take place at 5 PM IST, i.e., 10 minutes from now.
4:40 PM
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Unwanted record for Pakistan
In the first T20 of the series Pakistan were bundled out on 110 by Bangladesh. It was the first instance where Pakistan have lost all 10 wickets against Bangladesh in T20 cricket.
4:30 PM
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the second T20 match between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Dhaka. The hosts lead 1-0 after the first match, which means a win today will seal the series for them. However, Pakistan will leave no stone unturned to level the series at 1-1 and push for a decider in the third match. But who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 4:32 PM IST