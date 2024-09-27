Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / Bangladeshi fan allegedly heckled at Green Park during IND vs BAN 2nd Test

Bangladeshi fan allegedly heckled at Green Park during IND vs BAN 2nd Test

The man, who calls himself super fan Roby, was dressed in a tiger costume and sitting in stand C when the incident happened.

Bangladesh cricket team
Bangladesh cricket team. Photo: @ICC
Press Trust of India Kanpur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 3:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A Bangladeshi cricket fan was allegedly heckled in the stands and taken to a medical facility during the opening day of the second Test against India here on Friday but there was no clarity on what triggered the incident.

The man, who calls himself super fan Roby, was dressed in a tiger costume and sitting in stand C when the incident happened.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

An Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association official said Roby could not communicate the exact sequence of events but it was clear that he was in distress.

During an interaction with media, he indicated that he had been punched in his abdomen during an altercation.

"As he came out of the stands, he was wincing in pain and seemed to be fainting. He was given a chair to sit but he fell," the official said.

A police officer present at the stadium said the fan was provided first aid and an ambulance was called for him.

More From This Section

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Playing 11, live telecast and streaming

India-Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1: Kanpur weather forecast, rain prediction

IND-BAN 2nd Test: Pitch conditions will dictate India's playing XI - Nayar

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Kanpur weather forecast, rain prediction

IND vs BAN: Shakib Al Hasan announces his retirement from Test cricket

"We do not know if he was hit by somebody. We have a constable in that stand to keep an eye on the fans. We could not understand what he was saying. Probably he had pain.

"The ambulance was taking some time to arrive so the in-stadia medical team has taken him to a nearby facility," the officer said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Shakib Al Hasan's security is not in board's hand: BCB chief Faruque Ahmed

List of records Ravichandran Ashwin can break during IND vs BAN 2nd Test

India vs Bangladesh HIGHLIGHTS, 2nd Test Day 1: Play called off due to rain, BAN at 107/3

IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma breaks 60-yr trend, elects to bowl first in Kanpur

IND vs BAN: Shakib Al Hasan - Bangladesh's grossly misunderstood maverick

Topics :Test CricketIndia vs Bangladesh

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story