Bazball 'dies' in Perth: Aussie papers publish fake obituary for England

Arriving in Australia amid high expectations surrounding the aggressive Bazball approach, England was once again dominated, leaving fans and media disappointed. Their search for a first Test win Down Under since 2010/11 continues, and Australian outlets wasted no time in responding to their two-day defeat in Perth.

“Death of Bazball” – The Australian

The Australian newspaper took a satirical approach, publishing a mock obituary for the aggressive English strategy. Headlined as the “Death of Bazball,” the article humorously eulogized the approach, stating:

“In Affectionate Remembrance of Bazball, which died at Perth Stadium on 22nd November 2025, deeply lamented by fans and anyone who had tickets for day three. RIP NB, the body will be cremated, and the ashes sent to Heathrow.”

The piece emphasized the dramatic collapse of England, signaling a humorous yet scathing critique of the much-hyped tactic. England's Daddy – The West Australian The West Australian has been critical since England's arrival in Perth, mocking their struggles and singling out Joe Root with headlines like "Average Joe." Following Australia's comeback win, the outlet ran the headline "England's Daddy," accompanied by a photo of Travis Head with his family, taking a pointed jab at England's earlier labeling of the Australians as a "Daddy team."