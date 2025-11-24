India vs South Africa ODIs full schedule, squads, live time and streaming

India’s preparations for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa have taken an unexpected turn, with the BCCI announcing a significantly reshaped squad following the conclusion of the ongoing final Test. The series, beginning on November 30, comes at a time when India are dealing with key injury setbacks at the top of their white-ball setup.

Newly appointed ODI captain Shubman Gill, who was slated to lead the side for the first time in the format, has been ruled out after injuring his neck during the first Test in Kolkata. Vice-captain Shreyas Iyer also continues his recovery from the injury he suffered on India’s tour of Australia, leaving the leadership group temporarily depleted.

India vs South Africa ODI Series 2025 Schedule Date Match Venue Teams Start Time (IST) Sun, Nov 30, 2025 1st ODI Ranchi, JSCA International Stadium Complex India vs South Africa 1:30 PM IST Wed, Dec 3, 2025 2nd ODI Raipur, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium India vs South Africa 1:30 PM IST Sat, Dec 6, 2025 3rd ODI Visakhapatnam, ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium India vs South Africa 1:30 PM IST ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2nd Test live streaming: Where to watch Day 3 in Guwahati today? In their absence, the responsibility of leading the team returns to KL Rahul, who last captained India in the 2023 ODI series against South Africa, a contest India won 2–1. Rahul’s calm authority and experience make him a natural fit to guide a side undergoing mid-tour adjustments. The squad also marks the welcome return of Rishabh Pant, who steps back into the ODI setup as vice-captain, adding flair and stability to the middle order. Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad earns a place in the squad, offering fresh energy and depth to India’s top-order options.

India vs South Africa ODI series Venues Ranchi

Rajpur

Vishakhapatnam India vs South Africa ODI series Full squads India squad: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (C) (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Prenelan Subrayen. India vs South Africa head-to-head in ODIs

Total matches: 94 India won: 40 South Africa won: 51 Drawn: 0 No result: 3 India vs South Africa ODI series: Live streaming and telecast details When will the India vs South Africa ODI series begin? The India vs South Africa ODI series will kick off on Friday, November 30, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi What are the venues for the India vs South Africa ODI series? The matches of the India vs South Africa ODI series will be played in Ranchi, Rajpur and Vishakhapatnam respectively. What time will the India vs South Africa ODI series matches begin?