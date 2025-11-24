When was the last time Team India lost a Test by an innings at home?

India’s struggles against South Africa in the ongoing 2nd Test in Guwahati have revived memories of one of their rare home defeats by an innings. The last instance occurred over 15 years ago, during the 1st Test in Nagpur from February 6-9, 2010, when South Africa toured India.

South Africa dominates the match

Batting first, South Africa posted a formidable 558/6 declared, with Hashim Amla crafting a magnificent 253, earning him the Player of the Match award. The Indian bowlers struggled to contain the visitors, and the scoreboard pressure kept mounting as India’s batsmen found runs hard to come by.

India Falters in Both Innings India, sent in to bat, managed only 233 in the first innings, leaving them with a massive deficit. The second innings offered little reprieve, as India could muster 319, still falling short by an innings and 6 runs. The comprehensive defeat was a reminder of South Africa’s dominance in that series and remains India’s last home Test loss by an innings. ALSO READ: 95-1 to 122-7: How India suffered a stunning collapse in Guwahati vs SA As South Africa builds pressure in Guwahati, memories of Nagpur serve as a cautionary tale, emphasizing the importance of resisting early setbacks and building partnerships against a potent bowling attack.

India in a spot of bother in Guwahati India’s promising start on Day 3 quickly fell apart as South Africa seized control, taking four wickets for 93 runs in a single session—matching the total dismissals across all of Day 2. India had begun the morning confidently at 14 for 0, with KL Rahul punishing a rare half-volley from Marco Jansen, while Wiaan Mulder bowled with tight control, conceding his first run only in the fourth over. With a thin crowd lending the feel of a domestic game, India reached 24 for 0 in 12 overs. South Africa then made tactical adjustments. Kyle Verreynne stood up to Mulder to restrict Yashasvi Jaiswal, while spinners Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer bowled in tandem, extracting occasional turn. Rahul and Jaiswal managed a 50-run opening stand, but India’s momentum soon faltered. Rahul fell to Maharaj, Jaiswal to extra bounce, B Sai Sudharsan to a short delivery, and Dhruv Jurel to a Jansen bouncer for a duck, leaving South Africa in command by tea.