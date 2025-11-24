IND vs SA 2nd Test live streaming: Where to watch Day 3 in Guwahati today?

India will resume Day 3 of the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati trailing by a massive 480 runs, having finished Day 2 at 9/0. Former India captain Anil Kumble stressed that India must bat through the next two days to have any chance of salvaging the match, emphasizing patience and discipline on a pitch that will remain “good for batting” despite some expected wear.

South Africa, powered by Senuran Muthusamy’s maiden Test century (109) and Marco Jansen’s 93, posted a commanding 489 in their first innings, with Jansen hitting seven sixes to equal the joint-highest tally for a lower-order batter in India. The Proteas’ lower-order resistance, combined with India’s limited bowling options, has left them in a strong position for a rare series win on Indian soil.

On the Indian side, KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal are expected to anchor the innings, negotiating Jansen's early bursts while looking to wear down South Africa's attack. Kumble highlighted that Jaiswal will need to settle in before asserting himself against the spinners. India's bowlers, including Bumrah, Siraj, Jadeja, and Kuldeep, will have to adapt their strategies to counter South Africa's dominance and create opportunities for a turnaround.

Playing 11 of both teams: South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (w), Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj. India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

