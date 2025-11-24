PCB aims to reschedule home ODI cricket series against Australia in 2025

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is trying to reschedule a three- match ODI series against Australia at home in March to avoid a clash with the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
A source said that the PCB was in talks with Cricket Australia (CA) to reschedule the ODI series.
The series is part of a twin tour by Australia to Pakistan for a three-match T20 series from January 30 to February 5 to prepare for the T20 World Cup and they are then scheduled to return for the ODIs from March 13 to 19.
The source said the PCB wants to reschedule the ODIs because it is most likely to organise the PSL between March and May next year.
This year the PCB was forced to reschedule the PSL because of the ICC Champions Trophy it hosted in February and March.
The PSL this year will feature two new teams.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app