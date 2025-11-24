PCB aims to reschedule home ODI cricket series against Australia in 2025

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is trying to reschedule a three- match ODI series against Australia at home in March to avoid a clash with the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

A source said that the PCB was in talks with Cricket Australia (CA) to reschedule the ODI series.

The series is part of a twin tour by Australia to Pakistan for a three-match T20 series from January 30 to February 5 to prepare for the T20 World Cup and they are then scheduled to return for the ODIs from March 13 to 19.