BCCI to release Rs 1 cr for treatment of cancer-stricken Anshuman Gaekwad

BCCI's decision has come following emotional appeals for support from former captain Kapil Dev and Sandip Patil, who had enjoined the cricket board to help Gaikwad

Jay Shah, BCCI AGM
Jay Shah has also spoken to Mr Gaekwad's family to take stock of the situation and extend support. Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2024 | 2:39 PM IST
In a noble gesture, the BCCI on Sunday decided to release Rs one crore for the treatment of former India coach Anshuman Gaikwad, who is battling blood cancer at a medical facility in London.

BCCI's decision has come following emotional appeals for support from former captain Kapil Dev and Sandip Patil, who had enjoined the cricket board to help Gaikwad.

"Mr. Jay Shah has instructed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to release Rs 1 crore with immediate effect to provide financial assistance to India's veteran cricketer Mr Anshuman Gaekwad, who is battling cancer," BCCI apex council said in a statement.
 

Gaekwad, son of former India captain D K Gaekwad, is undergoing treatment for blood cancer at the King's College Hospital in London.

"Shah has also spoken to Mr Gaekwad's family to take stock of the situation and extend support. The board stands by Gaekwad's family in this hour of crisis and will do whatever is essential for Mr Gaekwad's quick recovery," the statement continued.

"The BCCI will continue to monitor Mr Gaekwad's progress and is confident that he will come out of this phase strongly," it added.

The 71-year-old Gaekwad played 40 Tests and 15 ODIs for India between 1975 and 1987.

First Published: Jul 14 2024 | 2:39 PM IST

