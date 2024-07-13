'I am in pain': Kapil Dev appeals BCCI to help ailing Anshuman Gaekwad

Kapil Dev also expressed hope that the cricket fans will not fail Gaekwad in this difficult situation. (Photo: Instagram/@Kapil Dev)

Former India captain Kapil Dev has urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to provide financial aid to his former teammate Anshuman Gaekwad, who has been battling blood cancer in London.

Gaekwad,71, has been receiving treatment for a year at King's College Hospital in London.

The 1984 World Cup-winning captain revealed that several former cricketers, including Mohinder Amarnath, Sunil Gavaskar, Sandeep Patil, Dilip Vengsarkar, Madan Lal, and Ravi Shastri, among others were involved in raising funds for Gaekwad’s treatment.

"...I am in pain because I have played alongside Anshu and can't bear to see him in this state,” Kapil Dev told Sportstar.

He said no one should suffer like this and expressed confidence that the BCCI will intervene to help the former cricketer.

“We are not compelling anyone. Any help for Anshu will have to come from your heart,” he said.

Dev recalled the contributions made by Gaekwad for Indian cricket, highlighting that he stood up to some of the ferocious fast bowlers.

He also expressed hope that the cricket fans will not fail the former national coach of the Indian team in this difficult situation and urged them to pray for his recovery.

Earlier this month, former Indian cricketer Sandeep Patil revealed the details about Gaekwad in his column for Mid-Day newspaper.

Patil mentioned that he had discussed Gaekwad's condition with BCCI treasurer Ashish Shelar, who assured him of considering the upcoming request for financial assistance.

Born in Mumbai in 1952, Gaekwad represented India in 40 Test matches and 15 ODIs from 1975 to 1987. He took over as coach of the national team on two occasions: between 1997 and 1999 and in 2000.

People on social media have asked the BCCI to cover Gaekwad's medical expenses, with the calls growing louder after the board announced a staggering Rs 125 crore prize money for the T20 World Cup winners last week.