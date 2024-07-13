India vs Zimbabwe 4th T20 Playing 11, live match time (IST), streaming

In the 4th T20 International of five-match series, Shubman Gill-led side to seal the series against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Complex today (July 13). A number of young Indian players who are returning to their best will be keen to win the series and start a new chapter in the history of the shortest format.

The Shubman Gill-led team found its groove in the second and third match of the five-match series to establish a commanding 2-1 lead with convincing victories, following an unexpected loss in the 1st T20 International match.

A series victory against Zimbabwe will not be highly regarded in the current cricket hierarchy, but it will undoubtedly inspire some young players who are eager to lead the team after some of the game's greatest players hanged up their boots.





Nobody makes a stronger case for that scenario than Abhishek Sharma and Washington Sundar.

Washington is vying for the spin-all-rounder position after Ravindra Jadeja's retirement from T20 Internationals. The Tamil Nadu player, who took six wickets at a good economy of 4.5 against Zimbabwe, showed some encouraging signs.

Washington's name will now have to be given significant consideration by the selectors when they gather together to choose the Indian team for the white-ball tour, which starts in July 26, to Sri Lanka.

India are expected to field an unchanged Playing 11 today.

Zimbabwe vs India Playing 11

India playing 11 probables: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed

Zimbabwe playing 11 probables: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wessly Madhevere, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande(w), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara

India vs Zimbabwe head-to-head

India and Zimbabwe have come up against each other on 11 occasions. The Men in Blue have had the upper hand against the Chevrons.

Total matches played: 11

India won: 8

Zimbabwe won: 3

No result: 00

Abandoned: 00

Squads:

India Squad for Zimbabwe tour: Shubman Gill(c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel(w), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Harshit Rana, Shivam Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson.

Zimbabwe Squad for India series: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Sikandar Raza(c), Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande(w), Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Brandon Mavuta, Dion Myers, Faraz Akram, Antum Naqvi

India vs Zimbabwe 4th T20 Playing 11, live toss time, live Streaming telecast

When will IND vs ZIM 4th T20 International take place?

The India vs Zimbabwe 4th T20 International will take place on July 13 (Saturday).

At what time will the IND vs ZIM live toss take place on Saturday (July 13)?

The live toss between India vs Zimbabwe for the 4th T20 will take place at 4:00 PM IST today.

At what time will the IND vs ZIM 4th T20I live match start on July 13?

India vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I live match will begin at 4:30 PM IST on July 13 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the India vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I match in India?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the 4th T20I and it will broadcast the IND vs ZIM match. The live commentary in English will be available on Sony Six's HD and SD channels while Sony Ten 3 HD and SD channels will broadcast the game in Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live Streaming of the IND vs ZIM 4th T20I match in India?

Sony LIV will livestream the IND vs ZIM 4th T20I match in India.