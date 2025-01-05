BGT 2024-25 stats: Who is highest run-getter in India vs Australia Tests?

ALSO READ: How India fared in the Test series in Australia in the 21st century The Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia has come to an exciting and grueling conclusion after a five-match series that kept fans on the edge of their seats. While some players struggled to meet expectations, others shone brightly, making the contest thrilling throughout. Typically, batters receive the lion's share of praise and recognition for match-winning performances. In this article, we look back at the top performers with the bat during the series, as they played pivotal roles in shaping the outcome of the matches.

Highest run-getters in Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Rank Player Matches Inns Runs Avg Sr 4s 6s 1 Travis Head 5 9 448 56 92.56 52 4 2 Yashasvi Jaiswal 5 10 391 43.44 53.42 44 4 3 Steven Smith 5 9 314 34.89 54.99 31 4 4 Nitish Kumar Reddy 5 9 298 37.25 64.22 30 8 5 KL Rahul 5 10 276 30.67 50.09 28 - 6 Rishabh Pant 5 9 255 28.33 59.03 24 6 7 Marnus Labuschagne 5 9 232 25.78 41.5 20 - 8 Alex Carey 5 8 216 30.86 69.01 18 3 9 Virat Kohli 5 9 190 23.75 47.98 15 2 10 Usman Khawaja 5 10 184 20.44 48.81 21 - From centuries to key partnerships, these players showcased incredible skill and determination to counter the challenges posed by fierce competition and difficult conditions. The likes of Travis Head and Yashasvi Jaiswal stood out for their teams while debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy also impressed throughout the 5 matches.

Ending the series as the top scorer of the tournament, India's nightmare Travis Head once again came out as the clutch player for the Aussies, scoring an impressive 448 runs in 5 matches at a strike rate of 92.56. He got himself 2 hundreds with his highest score of 152 keeping him on the top of the charts.India's young batter Jaiswal has started to make a name for himself in the recent years and has finished 2nd in the race for most runs in the series Down Under. He has managed to score 391 runs in 5 matches in what was the youngster's first series in Australia as well. it shows how much maturity the batter has in him at such a young age. His explosive hundred in Perth made him announce himself to the opponents.The series also saw the comeback of Aussie star batter Steve Smith who returned with a bang, scoring 314 runs in 5 matches including 2 brilliant hundreds to his name. He certainly showed why he is a part of the Big 4 as well.