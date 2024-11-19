Srinath to Pant: Watch Indian stars in Australia since 1991| IND vs AUS

A tour of Australia is a baptism by fire for any cricketer. It tests players with world-class opposition, hard and fast pitches, vast outfields, hostile crowds, and an unyielding media that often acts as the 12th man for the Kangaroos. Yet, India’s tours Down Under have often unearthed future legends, whose performances under immense pressure have defined their careers.

As few youngsters gearing up for the first India tour of Australia, let us revisit how the gruelling conditions of Australia forged India’s brightest Test stars.

Sachin Tendulkar and Javagal Srinath: Rising from a 4-0 Debacle (India vs Australia series1991-92)

While India endured a humbling 4-0 defeat in the five-Test series, it was the beginning of two illustrious careers.

At just 18, Sachin Tendulkar announced his arrival with an unbeaten 148 at Sydney and a gritty 114 on the bouncy Perth track, tallying 368 runs—the highest for India in the series. His technique and temperament dazzled the world.

Meanwhile, Javagal Srinath, though finishing with 10 wickets at an average of 55.30, impressed with raw pace and bounce, laying the foundation for his future as India’s pace spearhead.

VVS Laxman: A dazzling masterclass at the SCG (IND vs AUS Tests 1999-2000)

India faced a whitewash, but VVS Laxman's sublime 167 at Sydney stood out like a beacon. Facing a relentless Australian attack, Laxman played a counter-attacking knock of rare elegance and dominance, earning admiration even in defeat.

Irfan Pathan: A teen sensation announces himself (IND vs AUS series 2003-04)

At just 19, Irfan Pathan debuted in Adelaide, showcasing reverse swing and precision by dismissing legends like Steve Waugh and Adam Gilchrist. Despite modest returns of 4 wickets at 66.50, Pathan’s potential was unmistakable. He later went on to achieve iconic feats, including a Test hat-trick against Pakistan in 2006.

Virender Sehwag: The sultan of fearless strokeplay (AUs vs IND Test series 2003-04)

Virender Sehwag captivated cricket fans with a breathtaking 195 off 233 balls at the MCG. Though falling short of a double century, his audacious strokeplay cemented his reputation as one of the most fearless openers in the game’s history.

Ishant Sharma: The spell that shook Ponting (India tour of Australia 2007-08)

A 19-year-old Ishant Sharma produced a fiery spell at the WACA, tormenting Ricky Ponting with pace and bounce. Dismissing the Australian skipper in both innings, Ishant’s heroics played a pivotal role in India’s victory and set the tone for his career.

Cheteshwar Pujara: The wall Australia couldn’t breach (India vs Australia Test series 2018-19)

Pujara was the architect of India’s historic maiden Test series win in Australia. With 521 runs at an average of 74.42, including three centuries, Pujara’s marathon knocks frustrated bowlers and blunted the Australian attack, leading to a 2-1 series victory.

In 2020-21, he was again the backbone, scoring three crucial half-centuries. Across three tours, Pujara has amassed 993 runs in 11 Tests, facing a mammoth 2,657 deliveries.

Virat Kohli: Grit and Grandeur (AUS vs IND Tests 2011-12 and 2013-14)

During the 2011-12 series, a young Virat Kohli stood tall amid a 4-0 whitewash with a fighting maiden Test century (116) in Adelaide.

By the 2013-14 series, Kohli had transformed into a batting maestro and leader, amassing 692 runs at an average of 86.50, including four centuries, redefining his stature on the world stage.

Rishabh Pant: Hero of the Gabba (IND vs AUS Test series 2018-19 and 2020-21)

Rishabh Pant announced himself with a fearless 159 at Sydney in 2018-19. By 2020-21, he had turned into a match-winner. His heroic 97 at Sydney helped save a Test, while his unbeaten 89 at Brisbane scripted an unforgettable 329-run chase on the final day, ending Australia’s 32-year unbeaten streak at the Gabba.

Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill: Rising Stars of 2020-21

Mohammed Siraj, leading the pace attack amid injuries, claimed 13 wickets, including a five-wicket haul in Brisbane, all while dealing with personal tragedy.

Shubman Gill, debuting in the same series, scored 259 runs at an average of 51.80. His dazzling 91 at the Gabba laid the platform for Pant’s heroics, proving pivotal in India’s 2-1 series triumph.