AUS vs IND: Bumrah is Cat burglar for Brett Lee, India's X-factor for Head

Dubbed as the bowler "impossible to face" by swashbuckling Australian batter Travis Head and a "cat burglar" by former tearaway pacer Brett Lee, Jasprit Bumrah's reputation precedes him.

The India pacer, who is set to captain India in the first Test of the five-match series starting here Friday, has left both past and present Australian players in awe of his skill and threat.

Not since the golden era of the West Indies in the 1970s has a touring pace bowler struck fear into the hearts of Australians as much as Bumrah, according to the local media here.

On his two previous Test tours of Australia, the 30-year-old Bumrah, who is set to captain India in the first Test of the five-match series here from Friday, took 32 wickets at an average of 21.25, including a match-winning 6/33 during the 2018 Boxing Day Test.

Since the start of the 20th century, only two touring bowlers have taken more wickets in Australia at a lower average -- Richard Hadlee and Curtly Ambrose.

Head, Usman Khawaja and Steven Smith -- all top-order batters -- who are set to face Bumrah in the marquee five-match series are unanimous about the pivotal role the Indian pace spearhead can play for India.

"Impossible (to face). You try to feel like you're one step ahead, but it always feels like he's that next step," Head told 'Fox Cricket'.

"Any format of the game, he's incredible. He's their X-factor, he's the guy they go to every time, and more often than not, he's able to produce for them.

"In big moments you want big players, and I think he's their biggest. You've got your work cut out as a batter. He's someone that's going to be difficult over summer.

Part of Bumrah's magic is his signature bowling action, which defies cricket convention.

He (Bumrah) creeps in like a cat burglar, pace legend Lee said in a lighter vein.

Bumrah's "awkward and weird" action made Khawaja wonder where the ball came from when he first faced the Indian.

When I first faced Bumrah, I was like, Oh where did that come from?' Khawaja said.

It comes at you a little bit quicker than you expect because of the awkwardness of his action and how he releases the ball.

Much like Mitchell Johnson, he had a weird action too. The ball used to come out and felt like it got to you quicker because you didn't get a look at it the whole way. Jasprit's a little bit the same, with arms going everywhere." Star batter Smith is one of the few Australian players who has an impressive record against Bumrah, averaging 56.67 across formats, but the New South Welshman admitted that he still feels vulnerable against the Indian speedster early in his innings.

He's just awkward with the way he bowls, it's obviously very different to a lot of other people, Smith said.

It takes a little bit getting used to. I've played against him quite a lot now, and it still takes a couple of balls to get used to the different rhythm.