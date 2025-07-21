Home / Cricket / News / Confirmed! Arshdeep not available for 4th Test; Reddy to fly back home

Confirmed! Arshdeep not available for 4th Test; Reddy to fly back home

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Monday that Reddy, who featured in the second and third Tests, sustained a left knee injury during a gym session

Arsdeep Singh
Arsdeep Singh after injuring his left hand during net session. Photo: PTI
Anish Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 3:23 PM IST
India have been dealt a double blow ahead of the fourth Test of the Anderson Tendulkar Trophy at Old Trafford, with all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out of the remainder of the series and Arshdeep Singh declared unavailable for the upcoming clash due to injuries.
 
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Monday that Reddy, who featured in the second and third Tests, sustained a left knee injury during a gym session on Sunday. Subsequent scans revealed ligament damage, forcing the 21-year-old to withdraw from the tour. He will return home to begin rehabilitation.
 
"The Indian team management wishes him a speedy recovery,” the BCCI stated. 
 
Meanwhile, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh — yet to make an appearance in the ongoing five-match series — injured his left thumb while bowling in the nets at Beckenham last week. He will miss the fourth Test in Manchester as the BCCI Medical Team continues to monitor his recovery.
 
In response to the twin setbacks, Anshul Kamboj, a promising right-arm seamer from Haryana, has been drafted in as cover and has already linked up with the squad in Manchester.
 
India trail 2-1 in the five-match series, with the fourth Test scheduled to begin on Wednesday at Old Trafford. The home side, led by Ben Stokes, will look to seal the series, while Shubman Gill and his injury-hit Indian team aim to bounce back and take the contest to a decider at The Oval. 
India’s Updated Squad for the Fourth Test
Player Role
Shubman Gill (C) Captain
Rishabh Pant (VC & WK) Vice Captain/WK
Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter
KL Rahul Batter
Sai Sudharsan Batter
Abhimanyu Easwaran Batter
Karun Nair Batter
Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder
Dhruv Jurel (WK) Wicketkeeper
Washington Sundar All-rounder
Shardul Thakur All-rounder
Jasprit Bumrah Bowler
Mohd. Siraj Bowler
Prasidh Krishna Bowler
Akash Deep Bowler
Kuldeep Yadav Bowler
Anshul Kamboj Bowler
 

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

