Confirmed! Arshdeep not available for 4th Test; Reddy to fly back home

India have been dealt a double blow ahead of the fourth Test of the Anderson Tendulkar Trophy at Old Trafford, with all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out of the remainder of the series and Arshdeep Singh declared unavailable for the upcoming clash due to injuries.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Monday that Reddy, who featured in the second and third Tests, sustained a left knee injury during a gym session on Sunday. Subsequent scans revealed ligament damage, forcing the 21-year-old to withdraw from the tour. He will return home to begin rehabilitation.

"The Indian team management wishes him a speedy recovery," the BCCI stated.