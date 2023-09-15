Home / Cricket / News / Cricket Australia makes neckguards mandatory at domestic, int'l level

Cricket Australia makes neckguards mandatory at domestic, int'l level

The Cricket Australia (CA) has advocated the use of neck protectors since the demise of Phillip Hughes in 2014

Steve Smith

The Cricket Australia (CA) announced on Thursday that starting October 1, all domestic and international players from Australia will have to wear neck guards. Any player who disregards these rules will face penalties per the existing regulations.

The CA has advocated the use of neck protectors since the demise of Phillip Hughes in 2014. However, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, and David Warner have resisted wearing them during matches.

In 2016, Warner said that he does "not and will not wear" a neck guard because it "digs into" his neck and is an "uncomfortable distraction". He said that neck guards made him "feel claustrophobic". During the Ashes 2019 Lord's Test, Smith had experienced the shock of a severe hit on his head that resulted in a concussion due to a bouncer by England cricketer Jofra Archer.

Peter Roach, head of cricket operations and scheduling at CA, said that the new regulation necessitates using these protectors whether the team plays domestically or on foreign soil, and noncompliance may result in punitive measures under the new CA regulations.

Roach said, "Protecting the head and neck is extremely important in our sport." He added that the decision was based on "a lot of advice and consultation with a wide range of experts and stakeholders".

The move came just days after Australian all-rounder Cameron Green had to leave the field with a concussion after a bouncer by South African cricketer Kagiso Rabada hit the side of his helmet during an ODI match. However, the rule does not apply to facing spinners or for wicketkeepers and close-in fielders.

During a match at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 2015, Sri Lankan batsman Kumar Sangakkara was one of the first cricketers to wear a helmet with a safety attachment for the back of the head and neck.

On November 25, 2014, Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes was struck on the side of his head by a bouncer during a Sheffield Shield match between South Australia and New South Wales at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Hughes collapsed on the ground and never regained consciousness. He died two days later in the hospital on November 27. 

The English and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has enforced the use of neck protectors since October 2022.

First Published: Sep 15 2023 | 11:57 AM IST

