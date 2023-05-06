Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2023 Highlights: Salt, Pathirana shine as Chennai and Delhi win matches

IPL 2023 Highlights: Salt, Pathirana shine as Chennai and Delhi win matches

Indian Premier League 2023 Highlights: In the first match, Chennai Super Kings chased down 140 with ease while Salt was the hero as Dellhi beat Bangalore in the second game

IPL 2023 Highlights: Salt, Pathirana shine as Chennai and Delhi win matches

Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 12:07 AM IST
IPL 2023 Highlights
Two very one-sided games were played on Saturday where Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets. In the second game, Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets with 20 balls to spare. 
 
In the first match, Mumbai were asked to bat first and were restricted to only 139/8. Chennai chased it down easily with six wickets in hands and 14 balls to spare. Matheesha Pathirana, with three wickets, was adjudged Player of the Match. 
 
In the second match, Bangalore won the toss and chose to bat first. Thanks to the fifties from Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror, reached 181 in their 20 overs. Phil Salt was phenomenal with the bat as he scored a 45-ball 87 to chase down the total with 20 balls to spare. 
 

Dinesh Karthik has hit Khaleel Ahmed for six over the deep fine leg to end the 18th over. The score reads 166/3
 

Mukesh Kumar finally has his man as he has got Virat Kohli caught at the hands of Khaleel Ahmed. However, Kumar went for 11 runs in the 16th over as well. With three overs to go, Dineh Karthik and Mahipal Lomror would look to take the Bangalore side past 180. They are 137/3 after 16. 
 

Virat Kohli has now reached his sixth fifty of the season. This is only the 10th game for the Bangalore side. At the end of 15 overs, Bangalore are 125/2 with Mahipal Lomror batting on 29 off 15 balls. The partnership between the two is 44 off 20 balls. 
 

First Published: May 06 2023 | 4:20 PM IST

Next Story