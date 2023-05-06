IPL 2023 Highlights: Salt, Pathirana shine as Chennai and Delhi win matches

IPL 2023 Highlights







, , DC vs RCB Toss, IPL 2023



The toss between Delhi Capitals captain David Warner and his Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis was won by the latter who decided to bat first.



Delhi Capitals playing 11



David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed



Impact Substitute Options: Priyam Garg, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi



Royal Challengers Bangalore playing 11



Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood



Impact Substitute Options: Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Siddarth Kaul, Michael Bracewell,

In the second match, Bangalore won the toss and chose to bat first. Thanks to the fifties from Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror, reached 181 in their 20 overs. Phil Salt was phenomenal with the bat as he scored a 45-ball 87 to chase down the total with 20 balls to spare.

In the first match, Mumbai were asked to bat first and were restricted to only 139/8. Chennai chased it down easily with six wickets in hands and 14 balls to spare. Matheesha Pathirana, with three wickets, was adjudged Player of the Match.

Two very one-sided games were played on Saturday where Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets. In the second game, Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets with 20 balls to spare.