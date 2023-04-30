Home / Cricket / IPL / News / CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Conway 92* and Dhoni magic, Chennai 200/4

CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Conway 92* and Dhoni magic, Chennai 200/4

Indian Premier League 2023 Live Updates, CSK vs PBKS: Chennai Super Kings reached 200/4 at the end of their 20 overs as Devon Conway hit 92* and Dhoni hit two sixes in two balls. Punjab Kings need 201

BS Web Team New Delhi
CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Conway 92* and Dhoni magic, Chennai 200/4

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 5:25 PM IST
Follow Us

CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023
Read More

Key Event

5:22 PM Apr 23

CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Two sixes from Dhoni get Chennai to 200

5:11 PM Apr 23

CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Jadeja gone, Dhoni arrives

5:09 PM Apr 23

CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Rabada goes for nine in the 19th

5:04 PM Apr 23

CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Brilliant 18th over from Arshdeep

5:22 PM Apr 23

CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Two sixes from Dhoni get Chennai to 200

 
The Chennai Super Kings have reached 200 finally and it has come courtesy of two sixes at the end of the Sam Curran over which was 20th of the innings. In the first four balls, the Englishman had conceded just three runs and almost got the wicket of Conway. But the last two balls, the fifth short outside off and the sixth full on the legs meant that Dhoni sent them past the boundary ropes. 
 
Conway though could not get to his IPL hundred yet again as he remained unbeaten on 92 off just 52 balls. 
 

5:11 PM Apr 23

CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Jadeja gone, Dhoni arrives

 
MS Dhoni has arrived at the crease and the roofs have gone off Chepauk with the sounds of Dhoni-Dhoni. They are in love with Thala down here. Five balls left, what can he do? For the first ball, he misses out 
 

5:09 PM Apr 23

CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Rabada goes for nine in the 19th

 
Kagiso Rabada bowled a brilliant over until the last ball which went for a four. Till then he had given away just five runs off the first five balls. Devon Conway is batting on 91 and need nine runs for his 100. 
 

5:04 PM Apr 23

CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Brilliant 18th over from Arshdeep

 
Arshdeep Singh has bowled a brilliant 18th over as he has conceded only 18 runs and kept Conway off strike for five balls. 
 

4:59 PM Apr 23

CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Conway moves to 84

 
Even after getting the wicket of Moeen Ali off the very first ball, Rahul Chhar ended up conceding 11 runs in the over as he was hit for back-to-back fours by Devon Conway to end the over. He has moved to 84 and completed 400 runs this season. 
 

4:55 PM Apr 23

CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Moeen stumped, Chahar gets the wicket

 
Rahul Chahar was introduced in the 17th over of the match and Mooen Ali, looking to go over the top, has been stumped by Jitesh Sharma as he was unable to get the connection with the bat. Chennai now three down for 158
 

4:44 PM Apr 23

CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Arshdeep gets Dube, Chennai two down

4:43 PM Apr 23

CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Another fifty for Conway

4:42 PM Apr 23

CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Sikandar Raza had got rid of Gaikwad

4:41 PM Apr 23

CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Gaikwad, Conway added 86 for the first wicket

4:40 PM Apr 23

CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: The Punjab side needed wickets

4:40 PM Apr 23

CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Powerplay was great for the Super Kings

4:39 PM Apr 23

CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: The great game goes on

4:15 PM Apr 23

CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: The Sher squad for this game

4:14 PM Apr 23

CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Yellow love at Chepauk

4:14 PM Apr 23

CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: The playing 11 of Chennai was unchanged even after last lost

3:52 PM Apr 23

CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings Impact Substitute Options

 
Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh
 

3:51 PM Apr 23

CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings playing 11

 
Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
 

3:51 PM Apr 23

CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings Impact Substitute Options

 
Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar
 

3:50 PM Apr 23

CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings playing 11

 
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
 

Topics :MS DhoniRohit SharmaSanju SamsonIndian Premier LeagueChennai Super KingsPunjab KingsMumbai IndiansRajasthan RoyalsShikhar Dhawan

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 3:47 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story