CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Conway 92* and Dhoni magic, Chennai 200/4

CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023





CSK vs PBKS Toss, IPL 2023,



Chennai Super Kings playing 11,



Impact Substitute Options: Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar,

Punjab Kings playing 11,



Impact Substitute Options: Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh,

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the match between the Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, taking place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai here Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, The toss was won by the Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni against Punjab Kings’ Shikhar Dhawan. Dhoni decided to bat first in the day game and give his pinners a chance to defend a good total. , In the next game of the night, Mumbai Indians will host the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankheded. While Mumbai lost its last game against Gujrat Titans by a huge margin, the Royals beat Chennai Super Kings comprehensively as well. , Another Sunday means two more games and in the first match of the evening, Chennai Super Kings would host the Punjab Kings at their home ground of MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai. While the Super Kings lost their last game against Rajasthan Royals and were displaced of the numero uno position in the points table, Punjab Kings were thrashed by the Lucknow Super Giants in their previous encounter. , Read More