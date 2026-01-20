Home / Cricket / News / DC vs MI live streaming: Where to watch today's WPL 2026 match live?

DC W, led by Jemimah Rodrigues, are currently at the bottom of the points table, having won just one out of their four games.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 7:12 PM IST
Delhi Capitals Women (DC W) are facing Mumbai Indians Women (MI W) in Match 13 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 todayat the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.
The coin flip of the match went in DC's way who opted to bowl first.  Captain's take after the toss:  Jemimah Rodrigues (DC): We will bowl first. I think under lights, the ball skids on a lot more, so I think that was the reason to bowl first. With the dew coming in, it’s going to help us a lot more. I think because the ball is staying low, as a batting unit going through the line and playing as straight as possible works well. For the bowlers, it’s about keeping the stumps in play at all times. We’ve just been talking about keeping things simple. We know we’ve got to win, but rather than focus on that, we are concentrating on the process; what we need to do and how we execute it. The results will take care of themselves. We have one change. The youngster Deeya Yadav comes in. She’s 16, but she can really snap the ball out of the back of the hand. That’s all I’ll say.  Harmanpreet Kaur (MI): We would have bowled first as well. We had a very good couple of days. We all sat together and had some really good conversations. Hopefully, we’ll play our best cricket today because I feel in the last two games we weren’t at our best. Hopefully, we’ll come out with positive energy today. We have four changes. We have a new wicketkeeper coming in - Rahila. Kamalini got injured and is ruled out of the tournament. Vaishnavi Sharma comes back. She’s a left-arm spinner and is also making her debut today. Apart from that, Ismail is back in the team. Looking at the conditions, we feel they’ll really suit her. Poonam is back as well.  DC vs MI playing 11:  DC playing 11 vs MI: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee(w), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Deeya Yadav, Marizanne Kapp, Lucy Hamilton, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma  MI playing 11 vs DC: Hayley Matthews, Sajeevan Sajana, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Rahila Firdous(w), Nicola Carey, Amanjot Kaur, Poonam Khemnar, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Vaishnavi Sharma 
 
DC W, led by Jemimah Rodrigues, are currently at the bottom of the points table, having won just one out of their four games. Their only victory came against UP Warriorz, while their most recent loss was an eight-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
 
On the other hand, Mumbai Indians Women (MI W) have had a mixed start to the tournament with two wins and three losses in their five outings. Despite their relatively even record, MI W are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive defeats to UP Warriorz. 
 
Both teams will be eager to turn their fortunes around and claim vital points in this crucial encounter as they aim to stay competitive in the ongoing WPL 2026 season. 
WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians broadcast details
Region / Country Live TV Broadcast Channels Live Streaming Platforms
India Star Sports Network Jio Hotstar app & website
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go app
Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports
United States Willow TV Via provider streaming apps with subscription
Canada Willow TV Linked provider streaming with subscription
South Africa SuperSport DStv streaming platforms
Global (Other Regions) Varies by local broadcasters Depends on regional OTT platforms
 
WPL 2026 DC vs MI: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details
 
When will the WPL 2026 match between DC and MI be played?
 
The DC vs MI WPL 2026 match will be played on Tuesday, January 20.
 
What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between DC and MI?
 
The WPL 2026 match between DC and MI will be played at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara.
 
When will the toss for the DC vs MI WPL 2026 match take place?
 
The toss for the WPL 2026 match between DC and MI will take place at 7:00 pm IST.
 
When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between DC and MI be bowled?
 
The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between DC and MI will be bowled at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between DC and MI in India?
 
The live telecast of the DC vs MI WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between DC and MI in India?
 
The live streaming of the DC vs MI WPL 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
 
First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 6:03 PM IST

