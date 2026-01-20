DC vs MI live streaming: Where to watch today's WPL 2026 match live?
DC W, led by Jemimah Rodrigues, are currently at the bottom of the points table, having won just one out of their four games.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
DC W, led by Jemimah Rodrigues, are currently at the bottom of the points table, having won just one out of their four games.
The coin flip of the match went in DC's way who opted to bowl first. Captain's take after the toss: Jemimah Rodrigues (DC): We will bowl first. I think under lights, the ball skids on a lot more, so I think that was the reason to bowl first. With the dew coming in, it’s going to help us a lot more. I think because the ball is staying low, as a batting unit going through the line and playing as straight as possible works well. For the bowlers, it’s about keeping the stumps in play at all times. We’ve just been talking about keeping things simple. We know we’ve got to win, but rather than focus on that, we are concentrating on the process; what we need to do and how we execute it. The results will take care of themselves. We have one change. The youngster Deeya Yadav comes in. She’s 16, but she can really snap the ball out of the back of the hand. That’s all I’ll say. Harmanpreet Kaur (MI): We would have bowled first as well. We had a very good couple of days. We all sat together and had some really good conversations. Hopefully, we’ll play our best cricket today because I feel in the last two games we weren’t at our best. Hopefully, we’ll come out with positive energy today. We have four changes. We have a new wicketkeeper coming in - Rahila. Kamalini got injured and is ruled out of the tournament. Vaishnavi Sharma comes back. She’s a left-arm spinner and is also making her debut today. Apart from that, Ismail is back in the team. Looking at the conditions, we feel they’ll really suit her. Poonam is back as well. DC vs MI playing 11: DC playing 11 vs MI: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee(w), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Deeya Yadav, Marizanne Kapp, Lucy Hamilton, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma MI playing 11 vs DC: Hayley Matthews, Sajeevan Sajana, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Rahila Firdous(w), Nicola Carey, Amanjot Kaur, Poonam Khemnar, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Vaishnavi Sharma
|WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians broadcast details
|Region / Country
|Live TV Broadcast Channels
|Live Streaming Platforms
|India
|Star Sports Network
|Jio Hotstar app & website
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|Sky Go app
|Australia
|Fox Cricket
|Kayo Sports
|United States
|Willow TV
|Via provider streaming apps with subscription
|Canada
|Willow TV
|Linked provider streaming with subscription
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|DStv streaming platforms
|Global (Other Regions)
|Varies by local broadcasters
|Depends on regional OTT platforms
First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 6:03 PM IST