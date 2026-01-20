DC vs MI live streaming: Where to watch today's WPL 2026 match live?

Delhi Capitals Women (DC W) are facing Mumbai Indians Women (MI W) in Match 13 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 todayat the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

The coin flip of the match went in DC's way who opted to bowl first. Captain's take after the toss: Jemimah Rodrigues (DC): We will bowl first. I think under lights, the ball skids on a lot more, so I think that was the reason to bowl first. With the dew coming in, it’s going to help us a lot more. I think because the ball is staying low, as a batting unit going through the line and playing as straight as possible works well. For the bowlers, it’s about keeping the stumps in play at all times. We’ve just been talking about keeping things simple. We know we’ve got to win, but rather than focus on that, we are concentrating on the process; what we need to do and how we execute it. The results will take care of themselves. We have one change. The youngster Deeya Yadav comes in. She’s 16, but she can really snap the ball out of the back of the hand. That’s all I’ll say. Harmanpreet Kaur (MI): We would have bowled first as well. We had a very good couple of days. We all sat together and had some really good conversations. Hopefully, we’ll play our best cricket today because I feel in the last two games we weren’t at our best. Hopefully, we’ll come out with positive energy today. We have four changes. We have a new wicketkeeper coming in - Rahila. Kamalini got injured and is ruled out of the tournament. Vaishnavi Sharma comes back. She’s a left-arm spinner and is also making her debut today. Apart from that, Ismail is back in the team. Looking at the conditions, we feel they’ll really suit her. Poonam is back as well. DC vs MI playing 11: DC playing 11 vs MI: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee(w), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Deeya Yadav, Marizanne Kapp, Lucy Hamilton, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma MI playing 11 vs DC: Hayley Matthews, Sajeevan Sajana, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Rahila Firdous(w), Nicola Carey, Amanjot Kaur, Poonam Khemnar, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Vaishnavi Sharma

DC W, led by Jemimah Rodrigues, are currently at the bottom of the points table, having won just one out of their four games. Their only victory came against UP Warriorz, while their most recent loss was an eight-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

ALSO READ: WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians sign Vaishnavi Sharma as G Kamalini's replacement On the other hand, Mumbai Indians Women (MI W) have had a mixed start to the tournament with two wins and three losses in their five outings. Despite their relatively even record, MI W are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive defeats to UP Warriorz. WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians broadcast details Region / Country Live TV Broadcast Channels Live Streaming Platforms India Star Sports Network Jio Hotstar app & website United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go app Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports United States Willow TV Via provider streaming apps with subscription Canada Willow TV Linked provider streaming with subscription South Africa SuperSport DStv streaming platforms Global (Other Regions) Varies by local broadcasters Depends on regional OTT platforms WPL 2026 DC vs MI: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details Both teams will be eager to turn their fortunes around and claim vital points in this crucial encounter as they aim to stay competitive in the ongoing WPL 2026 season.

