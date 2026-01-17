WPL 2026 Points Table: RCB, DC, MI rankings; Orange, Purple cap standings
The team that leads the race for qualification to the next round are the WPL 2024 champions RCB, who, with four wins in four games, are leading the points table.
|WPL 2026 points table
|Teams
|PLD
|WON
|LOST
|NRR
|PTS
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|4
|4
|0
|1.828
|8
|Mumbai Indians
|5
|2
|3
|0.151
|4
|Gujarat Giants
|4
|2
|2
|-0.319
|4
|UP Warriorz
|5
|2
|3
|-0.483
|4
|Delhi Capitals
|4
|1
|3
|-0.833
|2
|WPL 2026 Orange Cap standings
|Pos
|Players
|MAT
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|S/R
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|1
|Phoebe Litchfield
|5
|5
|0
|211
|78
|42.2
|162.3
|0
|2
|25
|10
|2
|Harmanpreet Kaur
|5
|5
|2
|199
|74*
|66.33
|148.5
|0
|2
|19
|8
|3
|Meg Lanning
|5
|5
|0
|193
|70
|38.6
|122.92
|0
|2
|29
|4
|4
|Lizelle Lee
|4
|4
|0
|167
|86
|41.75
|151.81
|0
|2
|23
|6
|5
|Nat Sciver-Brunt
|5
|5
|0
|154
|70
|38.5
|148.07
|0
|2
|26
|1
|6
|Sophie Devine
|4
|4
|1
|149
|95
|37.25
|191.02
|0
|1
|15
|10
|7
|Harleen Deol
|5
|5
|2
|137
|64*
|36.75
|137.38
|0
|1
|23
|1
|8
|Ashleigh Gardner
|5
|5
|0
|137
|65
|34.25
|163.09
|0
|1
|14
|6
|9
|Nicola Carey
|4
|4
|0
|128
|85
|32
|200
|0
|0
|19
|0
|10
|Grace Harris
|5
|5
|1
|147
|64*
|36.75
|137.38
|0
|1
|23
|1
|WPL 2026 Purple Cap standings
|Pos
|Players
|MAT
|Overs
|Maidens
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Avg
|Econ
|S/R
|3w
|5w
|1
|Amelia Kerr
|5
|20
|0
|147
|10
|3/24
|14.7
|7.35
|12
|2
|0
|2
|Lauren Bell
|4
|16
|1
|85
|8
|3/26
|10.63
|5.31
|12
|2
|0
|3
|Nadine De Klerk
|4
|15
|0
|115
|8
|4/26
|14.38
|7.67
|11.25
|1
|0
|4
|Nandni Sharma
|3
|11
|0
|98
|8
|5/33
|12.25
|8.91
|8.25
|0
|1
|5
|Sophie Devine
|4
|14.2
|0
|136
|8
|3/31
|17
|9.49
|10.75
|1
|0
|6
|Shreyanka Patil
|4
|14.5
|0
|149
|8
|5/23
|18.63
|10.04
|11.13
|0
|1
|7
|Nicola Carey
|4
|19
|0
|165
|7
|3/37
|23.57
|8.68
|16.29
|1
|0
|8
|Nat Sciver-Brunt
|5
|14
|0
|126
|7
|2/22
|18
|9
|12
|0
|0
|9
|Shikha Pandey
|5
|18
|0
|134
|5
|2/30
|26.8
|7.44
|21.6
|0
|0
|10
|Sophie Ecclestone
|5
|18
|1
|155
|4
|2/32
|38.75
|8.61
|27
|0
|0
First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 10:39 PM IST