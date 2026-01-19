GG vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES WPL 2026: Renuka gets the breakthrough for GG; Harris departs on 1

The Gujarat Giants Women will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in the 12th match of the 2026 Women's Premier League on today, at Vadodara.

In their head-to-head record, RCB Women have won four out of the seven meetings, while Gujarat Giants Women have won three. Over the last year, Gujarat Giants have played 13 matches, winning six and losing seven, which gives them a win percentage of 46.15%. On the other hand, RCB Women have played 11 matches, winning six and losing five, with a win percentage of 54.55%.

In their previous encounter, RCB Women emerged victorious by 32 runs. RCB posted a total of 182/7, with key contributions from Radha Yadav (66), Richa Ghosh (44), and Nadine de Klerk (26). In response, Gujarat Giants were dismissed for 150, with Bharti Fulmali top-scoring with 39. RCB's bowlers, Shreyanka Patil (5/23) and Lauren Bell (3/29), played a crucial role in sealing the win. The match was defined by a crucial 105-run partnership between Richa Ghosh and Radha Yadav, which propelled RCB to their third consecutive victory in WPL 2026.

WPL 2026 GG vs RCB: Playing 11

Gujarat Giants playing 11: Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney(w), Ashleigh Gardner(c), Anushka Sharma, Kanika Ahuja, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh(w), Gautami Naik, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Prema Rawat, Shreyanka Patil, Sayali Satghare, Lauren Bell

WPL 2026 GG vs RCB: LIVE TOSS

The coin flip for the opening match of WPL 2026 between GG’s Ashleigh Gardner and RCB’s Smriti Mandhana will take place at 7 pm IST.

WPL 2026 GG vs RCB: Live telecast

The Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2026 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network for Indian fans.

WPL 2026 GG vs RCB: Live streaming

The live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between GG and RCB will be available on the JioHotstar app and website for Indian fans.

