GG vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES WPL 2026: Renuka gets the breakthrough for GG; Harris departs on 1

In their head-to-head record, RCB Women have won four out of the seven meetings, while Gujarat Giants Women have won three.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 7:36 PM IST
The Gujarat Giants Women will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in the 12th match of the 2026 Women's Premier League on today, at Vadodara.
 
In their head-to-head record, RCB Women have won four out of the seven meetings, while Gujarat Giants Women have won three. Over the last year, Gujarat Giants have played 13 matches, winning six and losing seven, which gives them a win percentage of 46.15%. On the other hand, RCB Women have played 11 matches, winning six and losing five, with a win percentage of 54.55%.
 
In their previous encounter, RCB Women emerged victorious by 32 runs. RCB posted a total of 182/7, with key contributions from Radha Yadav (66), Richa Ghosh (44), and Nadine de Klerk (26). In response, Gujarat Giants were dismissed for 150, with Bharti Fulmali top-scoring with 39. RCB's bowlers, Shreyanka Patil (5/23) and Lauren Bell (3/29), played a crucial role in sealing the win. The match was defined by a crucial 105-run partnership between Richa Ghosh and Radha Yadav, which propelled RCB to their third consecutive victory in WPL 2026. 
 
WPL 2026 GG vs RCB: Playing 11
 
Gujarat Giants playing 11: Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney(w), Ashleigh Gardner(c), Anushka Sharma, Kanika Ahuja, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur
 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh(w), Gautami Naik, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Prema Rawat, Shreyanka Patil, Sayali Satghare, Lauren Bell
 
WPL 2026 GG vs RCB: LIVE TOSS
 
The coin flip for the opening match of WPL 2026 between GG’s Ashleigh Gardner and RCB’s Smriti Mandhana will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
WPL 2026 GG vs RCB: Live telecast
 
The Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2026 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network for Indian fans.
 
WPL 2026 GG vs RCB: Live streaming
 
The live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between GG and RCB will be available on the JioHotstar app and website for Indian fans.
 
Stay tuned for WPL 2026 match updates and live scores from Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru here.

7:36 PM

WPL 2026 GG vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 2 runs and a wicket!

Over Summary 0 2 0 0 0 W; RCB 2/1 after 1 over; Smriti Mandhana 1 (3) Grace Harris 1 (3)
  
Renuka begins the attack for GG and concedes 2 runs from the over

7:34 PM

WPL 2026 GG vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Renuka strikes!

Grace Harris departs as Renuka Singh gets the breakthrough for GG.

7:15 PM

WPL 2026 GG vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action to begin soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from the first ball tonight as the anticipation builds up in Vadodara.

7:06 PM

WPL 2026 GG vs RCB LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Playing 11 for both sides!

Gujarat Giants playing 11: Beth Mooney(w), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Kanika Ahuja, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Georgia Wareham, Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali, Tanuja Kanwer, Happy Kumari, Renuka Singh Thakur
 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh(w), Gautami Naik, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Prema Rawat, Shreyanka Patil, Sayali Satghare, Lauren Bell

7:01 PM

WPL 2026 GG vs RCB LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Ashleigh Gardner! wins the toss!

Gujarat skipper Ashleigh Gardner wins the toss and has elected to bowl first on the night.

6:47 PM

WPL 2026 GG vs RCB LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Toss to take place soon!

We are 15 minutes away from the toss in Vadodara as the crowd witnesses their first game at this venue this season.

6:36 PM

WPL 2026 GG vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Can Sophie Devine and Gardner produce an upset tonight?

The likes of veterans like Sophie Devine and skipper Ashleigh Gardner could help the Gujarat side produce a big result for them on the night. With both players crucial with both bat and ball, it will be an interesting showdown in Vadodara between some of the best players in women's cricket.

6:28 PM

WPL 2026 GG vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES: RCB on track for 5 in a row!

The 2024 champions are on their way to register 5 wins in a row at the start of this season and have been providing the fans with an all-round display each time they step on the field. A new venue this time might be challenging for them and could see them losing out on the streak.

6:18 PM

WPL 2026 GG vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Can GG be the one to stop RCB?

Hello and welcoe to the live coverage of the WPL 2026 encounter between Gujarat Giants and league leadrs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Vadodara. With RCB still undefeated after 4 games, Gujarat will hope that they become the first team to beat them this season as the competition shifts to the Vadodara leg now from navi Mumbai. Toss at 7 PM IST.
First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 6:12 PM IST

