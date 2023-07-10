Home / Cricket / News / Deodhar Trophy: Shivam Dube picked in West Zone squad, Deshpande ignored

Deodhar Trophy: Shivam Dube picked in West Zone squad, Deshpande ignored

India and Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube was included in the 15-member West Zone squad while fast bowler Tushar Deshpande was among the standby players for the Deodhar Trophy starting July 24

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Shivam Dube. Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 8:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India and Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube was on Monday included in the 15-member West Zone squad while fast bowler Tushar Deshpande was among the standby players for the Deodhar Trophy beginning July 24.

The Deodhar Trophy was last organised in the 2019-20 season and was not held in the subsequent seasons owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The upcoming edition of the inter-zonal 50-over Deodhar Trophy will be held this year entirely in Puducherry from July 24 to August 3.

The left-handed batter Dube had a terrific season with the bat for the Indian Premier League winners Chennai Super Kings, scoring 418 runs in 16 matches with a strike rate of 158.33.

The 15-member squad features right-handed India and Delhi Capitals' batter Prithvi Shaw, though he is also expected to fly out for his County stint with Northamptonshire after the conclusion of the Duleep Trophy.

Priyank Panchal was named the captain of the West Zone squad which also includes Sarfaraz Khan and Rahul Tripathi.

Right-arm pacer Deshpande was CSK's top wicket-taker with 21 scalps in 16 matches. He was recently called up into the West Zone squad ahead of their Duleep Trophy semi-final against the Central Zone after left-arm seamer Chetan Sakariya was ruled out due to an elbow injury.

Sakariya is also in the list of the five-member standby players for the West Zone in the Deodhar Trophy, which also features Saurashtra's Yuvraj Dodhiya, Maharashtra's Abu Kazi and Gujarat's Kathan Patel.

The 20-year-old Rajvardhan Hangargekar also made the cut. features in the 15-member squad of the West Zone, who will begin their campaign on the opening day against the North East Zone.

Squad: Priyank Panchal (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tripathi, Harvik Desai, Het Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Ankit Bawne, Samarth Vyas, Shivam Dube, Atit Seth, Parth Bhut, Shams Mulani, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Chintan Gaja, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Standby players: Chetan Sakariya, Tushar Deshpande, Yuvraj Dodiya, Abu Kazi, Kathan Patel.

Also Read

IPL 2023 Group B analysis: How do the teams shape up for the new season

IND vs WI: Tilak Varma, Jaiswal get maiden T20I call-up; Rinku ignored

Domestic cricket season 2023-24 to begin with Duleep Trophy from June 28

Cricket World Cup Qualifier group A: Windies and Zimbabwe are favourites

CWC Qualifiers group B: Scotland, UAE, Oman challenge IRE for top 3 finish

IND W vs BAN W: Shafali eye big score as women in blue aim for series win

IND vs WI Tests: Four West Indian stars who could challenge India's might

ODI World Cup: Former PCB chairman questions Pak govt on panel formation

IND vs WI: Mukesh, Unadkat, Saini in three-way fight for 5th bowler's slot

Why is batting legend Gavaskar disappointed by Rohit Sharma's captaincy?

Topics :Shivam DubeDomestic cricketIndian Cricket

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 8:22 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story