Dhruv Jurel makes his case for IND vs SA Tests with twin centuries vs SA-A

When India’s squad for the two-match home Test series against South Africa was announced, the biggest highlight was the return of Indian wicketkeeper-batter and Test vice-captain Rishabh Pant. While Pant is expected to make his return to the playing XI right away, it is expected to come at the cost of Dhruv Jurel, who was keeping wickets for India in the absence of Pant and even scored a century in the last Test series vs West Indies.

However, to make the decision of his exclusion even harder, Dhruv Jurel, while playing for India A in the second unofficial four-day Test vs South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, scored centuries in both innings to help India A take command of the match and strengthen his case to be part of the playing XI for the South Africa Tests.

Fighting century in first innings

Jurel came out to bat on the first day of the Test when India A, batting first, lost four wickets for just 59 runs. He scored a brilliant 132 not out off 175 balls with the help of 12 boundaries and four sixes while also adding a crucial 33-run stand for the sixth wicket with Harsh Dubey, a 79-run stand for the eighth wicket with Kuldeep Yadav, and a 34-run stand for the ninth wicket with Mohammad Siraj. His innings helped Team India post a respectable total of 255 for 10 on the board.

Domination continues in second innings

Jurel once again took the crease in the second innings when India were struggling at 84 for 4. He once again added 34 runs for the fifth wicket with Kuldeep Yadav and 184 runs for the sixth wicket with Harsh Dubey, while himself scoring another brilliant ton to put India A in full command of the match ahead of the final day on Sunday.