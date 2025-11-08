Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11, live streaming, match timings

ALSO READ: ICC Women's WC Final draws same viewership numbers as Men's T20 WC Final With the three-match ODI series finely poised at 1-1, Pakistan and South Africa are set for a thrilling finale on Saturday, November 7, at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad. Both teams have shown flashes of brilliance, setting the stage for a gripping decider that promises high-quality cricket and intense competition.

Pakistan seek home advantage

The hosts will be determined to bounce back after letting their advantage slip in the second ODI. Pakistan started the series on a strong note, courtesy of Salman Ali Agha’s composed 62, which guided them to a successful chase in the opening match. However, their inability to defend a competitive total in the second game exposed their bowling inconsistencies.

With the home crowd behind them, Babar Azam’s men will be eager to regain momentum and finish the series on a high. Pakistan’s top order, led by Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman, will need to provide a solid platform, while Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf will look to exploit the Faisalabad conditions with early breakthroughs. South Africa riding on confidence South Africa, on the other hand, responded to their opening loss in emphatic style. The Proteas’ batting resurgence was led by Quinton de Kock, whose unbeaten 123 anchored the chase in the second ODI. The experienced wicketkeeper-batter has been in sublime touch, and his performance will once again be crucial in the decider.

Aiden Markram’s side will also take heart from their improved bowling display, particularly the discipline shown in the middle overs. With the momentum on their side, South Africa will aim to maintain their composure and seal the series. Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI probable playing 11 Pakistan Playing 11 (Probable): Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan (wk/c), Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Usman Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Sufyan Muqeem, Naseem Shah South Africa Playing 11 (Probable): Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka

Pakistan vs South Africa head-to-head stats Total matches played: 87

PAK won: 31

SA won: 55

No result: 1

Abandoned: 0 Squad of both teams: Pakistan squad: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (w), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi (c), Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah Khan, Faheem Ashraf South Africa squad: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Quinton de Kock (w), Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke (c), Sinethemba Qeshile, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI live match time, PAK vs SA 3rd ODI free live telecast and streaming When will Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI take place?

The third match between Pakistan and South Africa will take place on Saturday (November 8). What is the venue of PAK vs SA 3rd ODI? Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, will host the Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd One-Day International on Saturday. What is Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI live toss time? The PAK vs SA 3rd ODI live toss will take place at 3 pm IST. What is the live match time for Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI match? The Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI live match will begin at 3.30 pm IST. Which TV channels will live telecast Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI match in India?