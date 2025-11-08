India A vs South Africa A: Rishabh Pant retired hurt after multiple blows

The return of India's prolific batter Rishabh Pant to Test cricket might get delayed after he was retired hurt while batting in second innings of India A vs South Africa A second unofficial Test at the Centre of Excellence ground in Bengaluru on Saturday

Pant, who is leading the India A, was retired hurt after being hit on the arm when India were 108 for Four. He was hit twice in the morning: first on his left arm, and then near in groin region off Tshepo Moreki’s bowling.

Pant received two medical treatments on the field before walking off and was replaced by Dhruv Jurel at the crease. The ongoing unofficial Tests mark his return after a three-month break caused by a fractured foot sustained in July during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.