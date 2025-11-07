Hong Kong Sixes 2025: India vs Kuwait playing 6, live match time, streaming

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 6:34 PM IST
The India vs Kuwait clash in the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 promises a thrilling contest in cricket’s fastest format. India, led by the experienced Dinesh Karthik, features stalwarts like Robin Uthappa, Stuart Binny, Bharath Chipli, Shahbaz Nadeem, Abhimanyu Mithun, and Priyank Panchal. The squad blends international pedigree with domestic prowess — key for the tournament’s six-a-side, six-over-per-side format.
Kuwait, boasting explosive hitters like Yasin Patel (c) and Ravija Sandaruwan, comes in with a reputation for strong T20 performances in Asian competitions. The Hong Kong Sixes rules — where every player except the keeper bowls an over, and batsmen retire at 31 but can return — ensure high-octane action and tactical intrigue.
India enters after a tight win over Pakistan and will look to build momentum, utilising the experience of their senior pros and big hitters right from the start. Kuwait, underdogs on paper, will hope early runs and disciplined bowling can unsettle the more fancied Indian side.
With a spot in the Cup quarterfinals at stake, expect aggressive batting, crafty bowling changes, and plenty of spectacle at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok.