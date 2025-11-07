Home / Cricket / News / Hong Kong Sixes 2025: India vs Kuwait playing 6, live match time, streaming

Hong Kong Sixes 2025: India vs Kuwait playing 6, live match time, streaming

The live streaming of the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 match between India and Kuwait will be available on the FanCode app and website in India

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 6:34 PM IST
The India vs Kuwait clash in the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 promises a thrilling contest in cricket’s fastest format. India, led by the experienced Dinesh Karthik, features stalwarts like Robin Uthappa, Stuart Binny, Bharath Chipli, Shahbaz Nadeem, Abhimanyu Mithun, and Priyank Panchal. The squad blends international pedigree with domestic prowess — key for the tournament’s six-a-side, six-over-per-side format.
 
Kuwait, boasting explosive hitters like Yasin Patel (c) and Ravija Sandaruwan, comes in with a reputation for strong T20 performances in Asian competitions. The Hong Kong Sixes rules — where every player except the keeper bowls an over, and batsmen retire at 31 but can return — ensure high-octane action and tactical intrigue.
 
India enters after a tight win over Pakistan and will look to build momentum, utilising the experience of their senior pros and big hitters right from the start. Kuwait, underdogs on paper, will hope early runs and disciplined bowling can unsettle the more fancied Indian side.
 
With a spot in the Cup quarterfinals at stake, expect aggressive batting, crafty bowling changes, and plenty of spectacle at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok. 

India playing 6 (probable): Robin Uthappa, Bharath Chipli (w), Stuart Binny, Dinesh Karthik (c), Abhimanyu Mithun, Shahbaz Nadeem
 
Kuwait playing 6 (probable): Adnan Idrees, Meet Bhavsar, Bilal Tahir, Usman Patel (w), Yasin Patel (c), Mohamed Shafeeq

Hong Kong Sixes 2025: India vs Kuwait full squad

India squad: Robin Uthappa, Bharath Chipli (w), Stuart Binny, Dinesh Karthik (c), Abhimanyu Mithun, Shahbaz Nadeem, Priyank Panchal
 
Kuwait squad: Adnan Idrees, Meet Bhavsar, Bilal Tahir, Usman Patel (w), Yasin Patel (c), Mohamed Shafeeq, Ravija Sandaruwan

Hong Kong Sixes 2025: India vs Kuwait live streaming and telecast details

When will the India vs Kuwait match take place in Hong Kong Sixes 2025?
 
The Hong Kong Sixes 2025 match between India and Kuwait will take place on Saturday, November 8.
 
What will be the venue for the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 match between India and Kuwait?
 
The Hong Kong Sixes 2025 match between India and Kuwait will take place at Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok.
 
What time will the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 match between India and Kuwait begin?
 
The Hong Kong Sixes 2025 match between India and Kuwait will begin at 6:40 AM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 match between India and Kuwait in India?
 
The live telecast of the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 match between India and Kuwait will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 match between India and Kuwait in India?
 
The live streaming of the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 match between India and Kuwait will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

