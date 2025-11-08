Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 11:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India A vs South Africa A: Rishabh Pant retired hurt after multiple blows

India A vs South Africa A: Rishabh Pant retired hurt after multiple blows

Pant received two medical treatments on the field before walking off and was replaced by Dhruv Jurel at the crease

Anish Kumar New Delhi
Nov 08 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

The return of India's prolific batter Rishabh Pant to Test cricket might get delayed after he was retired hurt while batting in second innings of India A vs South Africa A second unofficial Test at the Centre of Excellence ground in Bengaluru on Saturday
 
Pant, who is leading the India A, was retired hurt after being hit on the arm when India were 108 for Four.  He was hit twice in the morning: first on his left arm, and then near in groin region off Tshepo Moreki’s bowling.
 
Pant received two medical treatments on the field before walking off and was replaced by Dhruv Jurel at the crease. The ongoing unofficial Tests mark his return after a three-month break caused by a fractured foot sustained in July during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.
 
 
In the first match last week, Pant played a crucial knock of 90 off 113 balls in the second innings, steering India A to a three-wicket victory.
 
On Wednesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named him in the 15-member squad for the upcoming two-Test series against South Africa. The first Test will be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata from November 14 to 18, followed by the second in Guwahati from November 22 to 26.

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

