Does Virat Kohli dye his beard? Here's what he said at Yuvraj's fundraiser

In a star-studded evening hosted by Yuvraj Singh in London for his YouWeCan Foundation, past and present icons of cricket came together in celebration and support. Among the glittering attendees was Virat Kohli, who, despite arriving late on stage, became the emotional heart of the event. But what stirred subtle amusement, and deeper reflection, was not just his words, but a lighter revelation making rounds - Virat Kohli now dyes his beard.

"I just coloured my beard two days back… when you start doing that after every four days, it is time." Kohli said during Yuvraj's fundraiser event.

Virat's career entering it's final stage For fans who remember the fiercely aggressive young Kohli bursting onto the international scene over a decade ago, brash, expressive, and proudly flaunting his raw stubble, the dyed beard feels symbolic. It hints at the transition of a cricketer once defined by youthful fire into a matured veteran who has carried the weight of Indian cricket through an entire era. The gala, attended by legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Chris Gayle, Kevin Pietersen, and Brian Lara, saw Team India mingling with guests under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir. It was a night of laughter, old stories, and renewed bonds. But as a giant screen played candid clips of Kohli chatting with Pietersen and later joining Ravi Shastri and Yuvraj Singh on stage, the nostalgia kicked in. Kohli on relationship with Ravi Shastri

Kohli on bond with Yuvraj Singh In a heartfelt moment during a panel discussion hosted by Gaurav Kapoor, Kohli paid tribute to Shastri, his former coach, stating, "If I wasn't working with him, what happened in Test cricket wouldn't have been possible." The respect and warmth were mutual, reminding everyone of an era built on trust and transformation. Kohli also spoke about his first encounter with Yuvraj during a North Zone camp, a young Delhi boy looking up to his flamboyant senior. The bond forged there, he said, helped shape not just his game, but his character. "These are the friendships I'll cherish for life," he shared.