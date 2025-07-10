ENG vs IND 3rd Test: Lords pitch report, highest score, Lords cricket stats
Check all the important statistics of the iconic Lord's cricket ground as India clash with England at Lords in the third TestShashwat Nishant New Delhi
The historic Lord’s Cricket Ground gears up for a high-stakes third Test between India and England today, with the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy evenly poised at 1-1. After two riveting encounters, both teams are eyeing a vital edge in the five-match series.
India enters the Lord’s Test on the back of a commanding performance at Edgbaston, where they leveled the series with a record-breaking win. Despite missing some key bowlers in the second Test, India showcased its depth. Now, with Jasprit Bumrah expected to return to the XI, the visitors are poised to deliver another potent bowling performance.
On the other hand, England will be boosted by the much-anticipated comeback of Jofra Archer, who returns after a long injury layoff. His pace and aggression could be a significant factor, especially with England reportedly crafting a surface that would favour its fast bowlers more than in Edgbaston.
India's Track Record at Lord’s
Though Lord’s is often considered the ‘Home of Cricket,’ India hasn’t always felt at home here. Their overall record at the venue is modest.
| India at Lord’s – Test Match Record
| Matches Played
| Wins
| Draws
| Losses
| Last Win
| 19
| 3
| 4
| 12
| 2021 (by 151 runs)
One of India’s most memorable victories came here in 2021, when they secured a resounding 151-run win. That triumph, led by a dominant bowling performance, should serve as a psychological advantage heading into the upcoming clash.
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Lord’s Pitch Report
Here's what former India cricketer Deepdas Gupta said about Lords wicket on Day 1
"This surface appears to have a healthy covering of grass and a touch of underlying moisture. There should be some assistance for the seamers—if not directly from the grass, then certainly from the natural slope of the ground. That said, it also seems like a pitch that could offer good batting conditions once the initial session is negotiated. Compared to the previous two Tests, this one leans more in favour of the bowlers. Given that England opted to bowl first on less helpful tracks, they might be inclined to do the same here. As the game progresses and cracks begin to appear, spinners could come into play too, with the slope potentially working to their advantage."
| Lord’s toss stats since 2000
| Toss Decision
| Matches
| Wins
| Draws
| Losses
| Bat First
| 20
| 10
| 6
| 4
| Bowl First
| 30
| 11
| 6
| 13
The data reveals no overwhelming advantage for either approach. However, captains opting to bat first have won more matches on average. Given the nature of the surface and the overcast English conditions, the toss could prove to be a tactical dilemma.
Key Match Stats at Lord’s Since 2000
The venue has hosted 51 Test matches in the last two and a half decades, witnessing a wide range of results.
| Match Results (2000–2025)
| Outcome
| Number of Matches
| Batting First Won
| 23
| Bowling First Won
| 15
| Drawn
| 13
| Other key stats at Lord’s
| Record
| Team/Player
| Score/Stat
| Year
| Highest Team Total
| South Africa
| 682/6 declared
| 2003
| Lowest Team Total
| Ireland
| 38 all out
| 2019
| Highest Successful Chase
| England
| 282/3
| 2004
| Highest score
| Graham Cooch
| 333 (485) vs India
| 1990
Fast Bowlers dominating Lord’s in recent years
With seam-friendly conditions often prevailing, Lord’s has become a paradise for fast bowlers over the last decade. Since 2015, pacers have outshone their spin counterparts by a considerable margin.
Bowling averages at Lord’s since 2015
- Fast Bowlers - 25.77
- Spinners - 40.25
This trend reinforces why both teams are keen to field full-strength pace attacks. With cloudy skies often hovering over London and the pitch showing signs of life, seamers could dictate the rhythm of the game.
With the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy tied at 1-1, both teams know the importance of gaining the upper hand at Lord’s. For India, replicating the heroics of 2021 could be the key, while England will hope that the pitch and home conditions tip the scale in their favour. With pace expected to dominate and pressure mounting, fans are set for a riveting battle at one of cricket’s most iconic venues.
