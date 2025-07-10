ENG vs IND 3rd Test: Lords pitch report, highest score, Lords cricket stats

The historic Lord’s Cricket Ground gears up for a high-stakes third Test between India and England today, with the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy evenly poised at 1-1. After two riveting encounters, both teams are eyeing a vital edge in the five-match series.

India enters the Lord’s Test on the back of a commanding performance at Edgbaston, where they leveled the series with a record-breaking win. Despite missing some key bowlers in the second Test, India showcased its depth. Now, with Jasprit Bumrah expected to return to the XI, the visitors are poised to deliver another potent bowling performance.

ALSO READ: England vs India Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES, 3rd Test On the other hand, England will be boosted by the much-anticipated comeback of Jofra Archer, who returns after a long injury layoff. His pace and aggression could be a significant factor, especially with England reportedly crafting a surface that would favour its fast bowlers more than in Edgbaston.

India's Track Record at Lord’s India at Lord’s – Test Match Record Matches Played Wins Draws Losses Last Win 19 3 4 12 2021 (by 151 runs) One of India’s most memorable victories came here in 2021, when they secured a resounding 151-run win. That triumph, led by a dominant bowling performance, should serve as a psychological advantage heading into the upcoming clash. IND vs ENG 3rd Test Lord’s Pitch Report Though Lord’s is often considered the ‘Home of Cricket,’ India hasn’t always felt at home here. Their overall record at the venue is modest.

Here's what former India cricketer Deepdas Gupta said about Lords wicket on Day 1 "This surface appears to have a healthy covering of grass and a touch of underlying moisture. There should be some assistance for the seamers—if not directly from the grass, then certainly from the natural slope of the ground. That said, it also seems like a pitch that could offer good batting conditions once the initial session is negotiated. Compared to the previous two Tests, this one leans more in favour of the bowlers. Given that England opted to bowl first on less helpful tracks, they might be inclined to do the same here. As the game progresses and cracks begin to appear, spinners could come into play too, with the slope potentially working to their advantage." Lord’s toss stats since 2000 Toss Decision Matches Wins Draws Losses Bat First 20 10 6 4 Bowl First 30 11 6 13 The data reveals no overwhelming advantage for either approach. However, captains opting to bat first have won more matches on average. Given the nature of the surface and the overcast English conditions, the toss could prove to be a tactical dilemma. "This surface appears to have a healthy covering of grass and a touch of underlying moisture. There should be some assistance for the seamers—if not directly from the grass, then certainly from the natural slope of the ground. That said, it also seems like a pitch that could offer good batting conditions once the initial session is negotiated. Compared to the previous two Tests, this one leans more in favour of the bowlers. Given that England opted to bowl first on less helpful tracks, they might be inclined to do the same here. As the game progresses and cracks begin to appear, spinners could come into play too, with the slope potentially working to their advantage."

Key Match Stats at Lord’s Since 2000 Match Results (2000–2025) Outcome Number of Matches Batting First Won 23 Bowling First Won 15 Drawn 13 Other key stats at Lord’s Record Team/Player Score/Stat Year Highest Team Total South Africa 682/6 declared 2003 Lowest Team Total Ireland 38 all out 2019 Highest Successful Chase England 282/3 2004 Highest score Graham Cooch 333 (485) vs India 1990 ALSO READ: Pant's bid to Kohli's beard joke: What happened in Yuvraj's fundraiser? The venue has hosted 51 Test matches in the last two and a half decades, witnessing a wide range of results.