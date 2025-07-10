England vs India Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES, 3rd Test: Bumrah returns but whom he will replace at Lords

As India prepare to clash with hosts England in the third Test of the five-match series, the narrative has shifted to Archer vs Bumrah after the Three Lions announced their playing XI on the eve of the Lord’s Test. While India are confident after levelling the series in Birmingham, England will hope to return to winning ways at the Home of Cricket—Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Archer returns to England’s playing XI

England skipper Ben Stokes is excited about Jofra Archer’s return to the team.

“Really exciting. I think it is great for English fans, but also for Jof. It has been a long time coming for him. The way in which he has handled injury setbacks over that period has been very commendable, and the way in which he has got himself back onto the field and playing cricket over a long period of time now—it is exciting to have him back.

“I think Jof is going to be pretty proud of himself that he has managed to get himself back here after two pretty big injury scares,” he added.

Stokes also said there are no plans to limit Archer’s workload during the match.

“There is definitely going to be no preconceived ideas around him bowling only four- or five-over spells. Definitely not,” he said.

Who will Bumrah replace in India’s playing XI today?

With Jasprit Bumrah set to return to India’s playing XI, the big question is: who will make way for him? Bumrah is expected to replace Prasidh Krishna. Meanwhile, there is growing support for including Arshdeep Singh, but that remains unlikely, given India’s current team balance and match conditions.

Squads

India squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Sai Sudharsan, Arshdeep Singh, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

England squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue, Sam James Cook, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell