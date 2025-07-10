Pant's bid to Kohli's beard joke: What happened in Yuvraj's fundraiser?

In a glittering hall under the chandeliers of cricketing history, Indian cricket’s present, past, and future came together for an evening of laughter, nostalgia and generosity at Yuvraj Singh’s charity fundraiser for YouWeCan. While the mood was light and playful, the event raised over £1 million for cancer patients — with India’s wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant making the highest bid of £17,000 to present an award to Jasprit Bumrah, according to an Indian Express report.

Pant raises the stakes and eyebrows

The night's most animated moment belonged to Rishabh Pant, who entered a fierce bidding war to become the presenter for an award to India's most valuable player, Jasprit Bumrah. Pant's relentless paddle-raising — undeterred by deep-pocketed Londoners — had his teammates in stitches, shaking their heads at his audacity, much like they do on the field.

The bid was more than symbolic. While others paid up to £12,450 for tables that offered "exclusive access to Yuvraj," Pant's contribution set a new benchmark. His £17,000 bid reflected not just generosity but his larger-than-life personality.

The bid was more than symbolic. While others paid up to £12,450 for tables that offered "exclusive access to Yuvraj," Pant’s contribution set a new benchmark. His £17,000 bid reflected not just generosity but his larger-than-life personality. The anti-Oscars: Razzie-style awards for Team India In a fun twist, a set of cheeky awards — more Razzies than Oscars — were handed out to Indian players. Pant was ‘honoured’ for always being the last to board the team bus. Kuldeep Yadav got his award for constantly blaming “bad times” for poor form, while Ravindra Jadeja was named the most persistent DRS requester.

Even Mohammed Siraj wasn’t spared. "Whenever the ball hits the pad, Siraj thinks it’s out," said Gill, who, along with Gautam Gambhir, formed the awards jury. Shubman mimicked a failed LBW appeal by showing a half-foot gap between the ball and stump. The Indian team’s table erupted in laughter. Gambhir's smile gets auctioned too Yuvraj Singh, known for his wit, didn’t miss a chance to tease his former teammate Gautam Gambhir. "There needs to be a bid on making Gambhir smile," he joked, drawing chuckles from the room. Later, he praised Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar for their selection decisions, saying they had played a big role in India’s recent success.

Tendulkar’s emotional recall of 2011 Cup In a rare reflective moment, Sachin Tendulkar recounted the eve of India’s 2011 World Cup opener against Bangladesh. He remembered a subdued Yuvraj taking him out to dinner and vowing to win the cup. "Before the 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj’s energy levels were not what they usually were," Tendulkar said, recalling the powerful resolve Yuvraj showed just before becoming the Player of the Tournament. Kohli’s beard joke and boyhood memories When Virat Kohli took the stage, the announcer revealed how much the team missed him. Kohli responded with trademark humour: "I just coloured my beard two days back… when you start doing that after every four days, it is time." Later, he shared a nostalgic anecdote about watching one of Yuvraj’s epic innings with KL Rahul in the dressing room. "It felt like watching him save India again," he said, stroking his chin.