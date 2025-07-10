Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ENG vs IND 3rd Test: Lords pitch report, highest score, Lords cricket stats

ENG vs IND 3rd Test: Lords pitch report, highest score, Lords cricket stats

Check all the important statistics of the iconic Lord's cricket ground as India clash with England at Lords in the third Test

IND vs ENG 3rd Test

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The historic Lord’s Cricket Ground gears up for a high-stakes third Test between India and England today, with the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy evenly poised at 1-1. After two riveting encounters, both teams are eyeing a vital edge in the five-match series.
 
India enters the Lord’s Test on the back of a commanding performance at Edgbaston, where they leveled the series with a record-breaking win. Despite missing some key bowlers in the second Test, India showcased its depth. Now, with Jasprit Bumrah expected to return to the XI, the visitors are poised to deliver another potent bowling performance.
 
On the other hand, England will be boosted by the much-anticipated comeback of Jofra Archer, who returns after a long injury layoff. His pace and aggression could be a significant factor, especially with England reportedly crafting a surface that would favour its fast bowlers more than in Edgbaston. 
 
 
India's Track Record at Lord’s 

Though Lord’s is often considered the ‘Home of Cricket,’ India hasn’t always felt at home here. Their overall record at the venue is modest. 
India at Lord’s – Test Match Record
Matches Played Wins Draws Losses Last Win
19 3 4 12 2021 (by 151 runs)
 
  One of India’s most memorable victories came here in 2021, when they secured a resounding 151-run win. That triumph, led by a dominant bowling performance, should serve as a psychological advantage heading into the upcoming clash.
 
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Lord’s Pitch Report 
Recent developments suggest that the pitch prepared for the third Test is expected to have a light covering of grass, promising pace and bounce. This could heavily influence both team selections and strategies, especially with the return of prime pacers like Archer and Bumrah. 
Lord’s toss stats since 2000
Toss Decision Matches Wins Draws Losses
Bat First 20 10 6 4
Bowl First 30 11 6 13
 
  The data reveals no overwhelming advantage for either approach. However, captains opting to bat first have won more matches on average. Given the nature of the surface and the overcast English conditions, the toss could prove to be a tactical dilemma.
 
Key Match Stats at Lord’s Since 2000 
The venue has hosted 51 Test matches in the last two and a half decades, witnessing a wide range of results. 
Match Results (2000–2025)
Outcome Number of Matches
Batting First Won 23
Bowling First Won 15
Drawn 13
 
Other key stats at Lord’s
Record Team/Player Score/Stat Year
Highest Team Total South Africa 682/6 declared 2003
Lowest Team Total Ireland 38 all out 2019
Highest Successful Chase England 282/3 2004
Highest score Graham Cooch 333 (485) vs India 1990
 
  Fast Bowlers dominating Lord’s in recent years 
With seam-friendly conditions often prevailing, Lord’s has become a paradise for fast bowlers over the last decade. Since 2015, pacers have outshone their spin counterparts by a considerable margin.
 
Bowling averages at Lord’s since 2015
 
  • Fast Bowlers - 25.77
  • Spinners - 40.25
 
This trend reinforces why both teams are keen to field full-strength pace attacks. With cloudy skies often hovering over London and the pitch showing signs of life, seamers could dictate the rhythm of the game.
 
With the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy tied at 1-1, both teams know the importance of gaining the upper hand at Lord’s. For India, replicating the heroics of 2021 could be the key, while England will hope that the pitch and home conditions tip the scale in their favour. With pace expected to dominate and pressure mounting, fans are set for a riveting battle at one of cricket’s most iconic venues.
 

