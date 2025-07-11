Home / Cricket / News / Injured Pant comes out to bat at his usual spot despite struggles in nets

Injured Pant comes out to bat at his usual spot despite struggles in nets

While ICC rules do allow teams to replace players after injury, that is only for concussion injury

Pant batting in nets during day 2 of Lord's Test
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 10:23 PM IST
The Indian cricket team was faced with a worrying situation during Day 2 of the third Test against England at Lord’s, as their Test vice-captain Rishabh Pant walked off the field after suffering a hit on his fingers during Day 1 on Thursday. While Pant did not take the keeping gloves on Day 2, India continued to play substitute keeper Dhruv Jurel as his temporary replacement. However, there was a glimmer of hope for Indian fans and the team when Pant took to the nets to practise his shots, which hinted that the southpaw might come out to bat in the Indian innings. But Pant was visibly in discomfort during the session and was constantly seen taking his injured hand off the bat due to pain. He was also seen needing help while removing the gloves after the session.
 
But despite all the concerns Pant walked out to bat at his usual number five spot after Gill's wicket as Indian fans sighs in relief.  Pant batting in nets at Lord's: 

Can Rishabh Pant be replaced?

While ICC rules do allow teams to replace players after injury, that is only for concussion injury, which means Pant cannot be replaced by Dhruv Jurel as a full-time player for the match. However, the injury means the rule of staying out of batting for a similar amount of time as the player was off the field during fielding does not apply to Pant, and he can come out to bat anytime he wants, if all goes well.

How Pant was injured?

Rishabh Pant sustained an injury during the 34th over of England’s first innings, shortly after lunch on Day 1 at Lord’s. The incident occurred when Jasprit Bumrah bowled a delivery down the leg side, which Ollie Pope missed. Pant, attempting a full-stretch dive to his left to stop the ball, was struck on the tip of his left index finger.
 
The impact left Pant in visible pain, and play was halted immediately as the Indian physio rushed onto the field. After receiving treatment and applying the ‘magic spray’, Pant re-taped his finger and briefly continued behind the stumps. However, he walked off at the end of the over, with Dhruv Jurel taking over wicketkeeping duties.
 

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 8:55 PM IST

