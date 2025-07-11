IND vs SL white-ball series on cards as India's Bangladesh tour postponed
Sri Lanka Cricket has formally reached out to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) with a proposal to host a six-match white-ball series in August 2025. This comes in the wake of India’s postponed tour of Bangladesh, which was originally scheduled for the same month. The proposed fixtures include three One Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals, potentially featuring the return of senior Indian players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to international cricket.
The BCCI is currently reviewing Sri Lanka’s request, but a final decision will depend heavily on the scheduling of the Asia Cup 2025. The proposed Sri Lanka series mirrors the structure of the scrapped Bangladesh tour, which was initially scheduled from August 17 to 31 before being rescheduled to 2026 due to overlapping international commitments.
BCCI to discuss scheduling before confirming invitation
As per a report from Cricbuzz, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia is expected to meet players, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and chief selector Ajit Agarkar during the ongoing Lord’s Test in London. Their feedback will play a crucial role in determining whether India accepts the Sri Lankan invitation. If approved, the series could mark the return of Kohli and Sharma, who have reduced their involvement in international fixtures, with Kohli stepping away from T20Is and Rohit focusing primarily on ODIs.
Another key factor influencing the decision is the Asia Cup, which is tentatively scheduled for September 17 to 27, 2025. However, its confirmation is subject to clearance from the Indian government. Given recent geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan, the BCCI, tasked with hosting the tournament, must consider the broader diplomatic landscape when finalizing the event. Asia Cup to be shifted to UAE?
Should the Sri Lanka series go ahead, it would provide a timely competitive opportunity for both sides, especially in a window left vacant by the Bangladesh tour’s postponement. It would also serve as valuable preparation ahead of the Asia Cup, while offering fans a chance to watch top Indian players in action. Another complication arises from the fact that the Women’s T20 World Cup is scheduled for September, which coincides with India’s monsoon season. This, along with the ongoing uncertainty over Pakistan’s participation, could lead to the Asia Cup being relocated to the UAE.
The BCCI is expected to make a formal announcement following internal discussions and further clarity on the Asia Cup scheduling.
