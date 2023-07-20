India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Weather likely to play spoilsport on Day 1

Team India, having won the first Test, would be looking to register a clean sweep when they face the West Indies in the second Test of the two-match series at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. However, the weather could playsport in the 100th Test between India and West Indies. There is a rain forecast on each day of the five-day match.

Here’s the weather forecast for India vs West Indies 2nd Test in Port of Spain:

IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 1 Weather Forecast

The match on Day 1 would start at 10:00 am Local Time (07:30 pm IST) with light showers expected at 11:00 am Local Time (08:30 pm IST), according to accuweather.com. For the remaining part of the day the skies would remain cloudy and could favour the swing bowler under overcast skies. The unpredictable weather conditions in the first half of the day could force the captains, Rohit Sharma and Kraigg Brathwaite, to field first at the toss.

IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 2 Weather Forecast

For the second day i.e. July 21, 2023 rain, there has been rain forecast for 1:00 pm Local time (10:30 pm IST) and 04:00 pm Local Time (01:30 am IST). For the remaining part of the day, skies are expected to remain clear.

IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 3 Weather Forecast

For the third day of India vs West Indies 2nd Test, the weather at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain would once again remain cloudy throughout the day. There are expectations of heavy showers at the start of the day's play at around 10:00 am Local Time (07:30 pm IST).

IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 Weather Forecast

Sunday, which would be the fourth and could be the deciding day of the second Test, there is a forecast of early showers and then a considerable period of sunshine in the afternoon.

IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 5 Weather Forecast

On the final day of the 2nd Test. the skies will remain cloudy with bursts of rain in between. There are even chances of thunderstorms in the afternoon session.