Virat Kohli's 500th match: A look at major milestones of his journey

India's premier batter Virat Kohli will play his 500th international match on Thursday (July 20, 2023) when he will take the field for India vs West Indies' second Test in Port of Spain. Kohli will become only the fourth Indian after Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Rahul Dravid to represent India in 500 international matches. Overall, he is the 10th cricketer worldwide to achieve the milestone.

Players with more than 500 international matches for India

Player Matches Runs Centuries Fifties Sachin Tendulkar 664 34,357 100 164 MS Dhoni 538 17266 16 108 Rahul Dravid 509 24208 48 146

Players (Non-Indian) with more than 500 international matches

Player Country Matches Runs Wickets Hundreds Fifties Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lanka 652 25957 14 54 136 Kumar Sangakkara Sri Lanka 594 28016 00 63 153 Sanath Jayasuriya Sri Lanka 586 21032 440 42 103 Ricky Ponting Australia 560 27483 08 71 146 Shahid Afridi Pakistan 524 11196 541 11 51 Jacques Kallis South Africa 519 25534 577 62 149

Kohli, 34, is one of the most popular global cricketers. He is however going through a lean patch. The former India captain has scored only one Test century since November 2019. His only century also came on a flat deck in Ahmedabad against Australia.

However, the records he has created in his 15-year-old career speak highly of the Delhi-born cricketer. It’s not only the records, even fellow cricketers and the Indian cricket team’s national coach Rahul Dravid believes that Kohli is an inspiration.

“You don’t have to say anything. Just by the way you conduct yourself, the way you go about practices, your fitness, [that] becomes an inspiration for a lot of other young players who are coming through the system. Hopefully, they follow that and they are inspired by Virat to play so many games,” Dravid said on the eve of India vs West Indies 2nd Test.

“Longevity comes with a lot of hard work, discipline, and adaptability. He’s shown all of that, so long may it continue," the Indian coach wished for Kohli.

Dravid, who has also played more than 500 international matches for India himself, feels that the effort that Kohli makes after the end of every match and before the start of another one is something that has pushed him to the greatness that he has achieved so far.

"The effort and work that he puts in behind the scene when no one is watching is incredible. I think that has carried him to play 500 games, he is very fit and still going very strong. That's not easy, he has made a lot of sacrifices and put in a lot of hard work,” Dravid added.

Virat Kohli’s Career Stats

. Tests ODIs T20Is Matches 110 274 115 Runs 8555 12898 4008 Average 48.88 57.32 52.73 Centuries 28 46 01 Fifties 29 65 37 Strikae Rate 55.18 93.62 137.96 Wickets 00 04 04

Other notable achievements of Virat Kohli in numbers

7- Most Double centuries for India

8555- Fifth in the list of most-runs in Tests for India

12898- Second in the list of highest ODI run-getters for India

4008- Leading run-scorer in T20Is in the world

25461- Second-highest run scorer in the history of international cricket

75- Second highest in the list of most-centuries by a player in international cricket

