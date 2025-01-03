End of Rohit's Test career? Shastri, Gavaskar believe MCG was his last Test

Rohit Sharma's 67-match Test career has seen the curtains!! This is not the 38-year-old Indian captain announced but felt by two cricket legends - Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri, after the he opted out of Sydney Test match against Australia on Friday during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. A selfless call or a silent exit?

Gavaskar and Shastri suggest this could mark the end of Rohit’s illustrious but tumultuous Test career.

At 38, Rohit’s decision comes amidst a lean patch with the bat, scoring just 31 runs across five innings in the series. Speaking during the first day’s lunch break, Gavaskar shared his candid perspective:

Check India vs Australia 5th Test Day 1 as it happened here "I think it probably means that if India don’t qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, the Melbourne Test will be Rohit Sharma’s last game. The selectors would likely look ahead to someone who can be part of the 2027 final cycle."

Rohit Shrma Test career summary Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 0s 4s 6s overview 2013-2024 67 116 10 4301 212 40.57 7538 57.05 12 18 6 473 88 Shastri: A brave but telling move

Ravi Shastri echoed this sentiment, lauding Rohit’s courage while hinting at the finality of his decision.

"He said the team would be stronger with Shubman Gill playing. It’s a brave call for a captain to own up and step aside. When you’re out of form and mentally struggling, sometimes stepping away is the best thing you can do for the team," Shastri remarked during commentary.

Shastri further speculated that Rohit might conclude his Test journey after this series:

Struggles and stakes

Rohit’s recent performances have been underwhelming, breaching the 20-run mark only twice in his last eight matches. India, trailing 1-2 in the series, face the immense pressure of winning the final Test to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and secure a spot in the WTC final.

ALSO READ: Selfless move! Bumrah reveals Rohit opts to rest himself | IND-AUS 5th Test Should India fail to qualify, their next Test series will be a challenging tour of England in mid-June, likely ushering in a new era of leadership.

Criticism of BCCI and lack of clarity from the Indian board

Not everyone was convinced by the narrative of a selfless act. Former Australia captain Mark Taylor criticised the ambiguity surrounding Rohit’s absence, asserting:

"A captain doesn’t opt out of a series-deciding Test. It’s clear he’s been dropped due to form, and there’s no shame in that. This is professional sport."

Closer to home, Sanjay Manjrekar praised Rohit’s team-first mindset but expressed frustration at the lack of transparency:

The curtain call?

After India’s Boxing Day loss, Rohit had candidly admitted that his poor form had been mentally taxing: