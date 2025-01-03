India vs Australia LIVE SCORE 5th Test Day 1: Bumrah wins toss and elects to bat first
IND vs AUS LIVE CRICKET SCORE: Bumrah says Rohit opted to rest himself. India make two changes in India's Playing 11. Prasidh replaces Akash in India's XI
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
On Day 1 of India vs Australia 5th Test, India stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah won the toss and elected to bat first under overcast skies against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground today. Rohit became first captain in India cricket history to drop himself from India's Playing 11. However, Bumrah said at the toss that Rohit opted to rest himself for the team as India made two changes in the Playing 11.
India vs Australia 5th Test Playing 11 India Playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna. Australia Playing 11: Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland
Bumrah to lead Team India?
With Rohit out, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, India’s standout performer with 30 wickets at an extraordinary average of 19.8, could step into the leadership role. Under Bumrah’s brief captaincy, India secured their sole victory in the series, in Perth, raising the possibility of a leadership shift that could shake up the team’s fortunes. Australia vs India 5th Test LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the final test match between the two sides will take place at 4:30 AM IST.
4:40 AM
Rohit Sharma becomes first captain to drop himself from India's Playing 11
India's captain, Rohit Sharma, has been enduring a challenging run in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. The veteran opener has yet to score more than 10 runs in any of his five innings, which has led to Rohit becoming first captain to drop himself from the India Playing 11.
4:35 AM
IND vs AUS 5th Test PLAYING 11 LIVE UPDATES: India's XI
India Playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.
4:34 AM
IND vs AUS 5th Test PLAYING 11 LIVE UPDATES: Aussies' XI
Australia playing 11: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.
4:33 AM
IND vs AUS 5th Test PLAYING 11 LIVE UPDATES: Bumrah reveals Rohit rests himself
Bumrah says Rohit opted to rest himself. India make two changes in India's Playing 11. Prasidh replaces Akash in India's XI
4:31 AM
IND vs AUS 5th Test TOSS UPDATES: Bumrah wins toss
Jasprit Bumrah wins the toss and elects to bat first.
4:30 AM
IND vs AUS 5th Test LIVE UPDATES: Bumrah to lead India today
Jasprit Bumrah is out in the middle with the blazer on for the toss.
Confirmed! Rohit Sharma dropped himself.
4:29 AM
IND vs AUS 5th Test LIVE UPDATES: Playing 11 prediction
India vs Australia playing 11 for 5th test
Australia playing 11: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.
India playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Rohit Sharma(c)/Shubman Gill, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana/Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
4:22 AM
IND vs AUS 5th Test LIVE UPDATES: Toss just 10 minutes away? Who will lead India in Sydney?
With just 10 minutes for Toss. Jasprit Bumrah is set to captain India in the Sydney Test.
We are just moments away from confirmation.
4:16 AM
IND vs AUS 5th Test LIVE UPDATES: Is Rohit coming out for the Toss? Here's what transpired in the morning
A football rolled lazily across the grass, exchanged between Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant, joined briefly by him—Rohit Sharma, a shadow of the once-dominant force he had been. The air buzzed with anticipation, yet he seemed distant, almost spectral. Moments later, the team gathered in a huddle, but Rohit remained muted, his voice conspicuously absent as Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli commanded the dialogue, their words cutting through the morning stillness.
Then, at precisely 9.40 a.m., Rohit broke away. Silent, deliberate, he stepped off the field, disappearing into the dressing room like an actor exiting stage left before the climactic act. The crowd, the commentators, and even the cricket gods seemed to hold their breath. Would he return in 20 minutes, dressed for the toss? Or was this the beginning of a farewell cloaked in quiet resignation? The odds, like the man himself, remained inscrutable, shrouded in the drama of uncertainty.
4:14 AM
IND vs AUS 5th Test LIVE UPDATES: Did Rohit played his last knock in Tests?
Where would that leave Rohit?
Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Anil Kumble walked into Test retirements mid-series as their bodies could no longer take the rigours of the longest format.
However, in Rohit's case, he will be dropped on the basis of form after Gambhir made it clear that performance is the only thing that would keep a player in the dressing room helmed by him.
If he doesn't come out for toss on Friday, it would be safe to conclude that Rohit, the Test batter, played his last knock at the MCG earlier this week where he looked completely out of place on a good track.
While Gambhir didn't spell out the playing eleven, there were enough indications that India might bring back Shubman Gill at number three.
"Indian cricket's transition is in safe hands as long as there are honest people in the dressing room. Only criteria to be in that dressing room is performance," Gambhir said at the pre-match press conference.
4:13 AM
IND vs AUS 5th Test LIVE UPDATES: Australia hands baggy green to the debutant
Former Australia cricketer Mark Waugh hands the baggy green to pace all-rounder Beau Webster, who replaced Mitchell Marsh in Australia's Playing 11.
4:04 AM
IND vs AUS 5th Test LIVE UPDATES: Bumrah back to lead India?
Battered by the venomous bite of extra bounce and the treacherous twist of seam, Rohit Sharma stands at the crossroads of his Test career, his leadership under siege and his legacy teetering on the edge of an abyss. With scathing critiques of his captaincy cutting through the cricketing air like daggers, the embattled India skipper faces what could be a hauntingly sombre finale.
The speculation is rife, whispers morphing into a cacophony, as murmurs grow louder: Rohit might not take the field for the fifth and final Test against Australia, beginning Friday. The drama deepened as Rohit, once again, was the last among India's recognised batters to venture into the nets—a mirror to the Melbourne saga. And this time, head coach Gautam Gambhir only stoked the flames of uncertainty with his cryptic words.
"We will take a call on the playing XI after looking at the pitch," Gambhir stated, sidestepping the direct question of whether the out-of-form skipper would stand for the toss.
Should the axe fall, Rohit will etch an unenviable chapter in history: the first Indian captain to be dropped purely on account of form. The cold, unforgiving numbers tell the story of his struggles—just 31 runs from five innings. The weight of this unceremonious descent will rest on his shoulders alone, a stark reminder of the merciless nature of the sport he once ruled.
Should this happen, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who has been the team's top performer with an astonishing 30 wickets in four outings at a sub-20 average, will take over the leadership role. It was under Bumrah's captaincy that India won its only Test on the tour so far -- the lung-opener in Perth.
3:55 AM
IND vs AUS 5th Test LIVE UPDATES: Rohit dropped himself?
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Australia 5th Test. The opening day of the fifth and final is set to break the internet given Indian cricket might see something which never happened in their cricketing folklure.
It is learnt Rohit Sharma has dropped himself from the India Playing 11 and confirmation is just 30 minutes away.
